The way for the ARU to grow the game is staring them in the face

Until the sport fixes its financial base, not much can be done to achieve rugby union’s wish list here in Australia.

In business, you either cut costs, grow the pie, or do a combination of both.

If cutting a franchise is the answer many, then the question that follows is which franchise. Given there are some that believe that this will not happen until 2020, I would rather focus on growing the revenue base.

Just for a brief moment, can we imagine that there was no NRL. Imagine how much more talent and revenue would be at the disposal of the ARU. Fans of a body contact sport would either follow AFL or rugby.

Okay, this is not going to happen to the men’s game, but what about women?

I know they are trying to advance the sport’s footprint in this area – and what an opportunity this is for the ARU.

One thing that would not cost a lot of money would be to pay the women’s sevens team the same amount as the men’s. That would put the sport ahead of AFL and cricket, and surely provide much-needed positive publicity.

There are many positives from growing the sport in this area, as it is a relatively new market for both broadcasters and sponsors. For example, on the ABC’s Offsiders, women’s sports features heavily.

If the ARU was to set up, like the AFL, a women’s sevens competition, then maybe the ABC or another free-to-air network would carry it.

The ARU have been gifted something here, with the Opals winning the gold medal in Rio, and they must manage this, because I fear we are running out of chances.