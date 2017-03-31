Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

It’s a grand final rematch as the Western Bulldogs raise the flag against the Sydney Swans. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).
The Bulldogs’ premiership defence looked to be off to a sublime start last Friday night, after dominating the first quarter.
But the Doggies fell asleep during the second, and ended up surrendering a five-goal lead early in the third.
They rebounded with five unanswered goals to take a strong lead into the final quarter and while they were lacklustre from then, they did just enough to hold on for a 14-point win.
A win is a win, but Luke Beveridge knows his boys will have to lift if they’re to enjoy another win over last year’s minor premiers and runners-up.
Sydney’s start to 2017, however, couldn’t have been worse.
Despite missing more than a few of their best 22, the Swans were tipped to make light work of Port Adelaide at the SCG, but instead found themselves locked in for a tight tussle all evening.
After playing catch-up for most of the first half, horrendous ball use saw John Longmire’s men blown away by the Power in a shocking 28-point Round 1 boilover.
The task gets no easier this week against the Dogs, and this tight competition the season can get away from you quickly.
After suffering a six-game losing streak against the Swans between 2011 and 2014, the Bulldogs have bounced back under Luke Beveridge, winning all three matches since, including two at the SCG.
Remarkably however, these two sides have played at Etihad Stadium only three times, with Sydney triumphing on all three occasions by an average of 60 points.
Prediction
The Bulldogs looked shaky at times against Collingwood last week but, as the elite teams do, they found a way to win despite playing below their best.
Sydney will be looking to rebound after a shocking effort last week, but still appear to have far too many outs to trouble the premiers on their fearsome home deck.
Bulldogs by 26 points
8:42pm
BEHIND SWANS
BEHIND SWANS
Sydney with the numbers up forward, but hesitance from Robbie Fox to take the shot forces them wide, and Callum Mills’ snap is across the face.
WB – 5.6 (36)
SYD – 5.3 (33)
Q2: 12′
8:40pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:40pm | ! Report
Nic Newman with a very placed kick to the forward pocket and Sam Reid takes a great one-on-one mark against Fletcher Roberts, but his kick sails wildly across the face and is marked by a Bulldogs defender.
WB – 5.6 (36)
SYD – 5.2 (32)
Q2: 14′
8:39pm
XI said | 8:39pm | ! Report
Hey. Remember when Sydney won a flag and got a highly paid key forward the next trade period and everyone assumed they were breaking the rules somehow? Amazing how the Dogs can pay Tom Boyd a million dollars and still pick up Cloke after winning a flag. 😉
8:39pm
GOAL BULLDOGS
GOAL BULLDOGS
Travis Cloke wraps up Harrison Marsh inside 50, and the umpire sees right through Marsh’s feigned attempt at getting off a handball.
Kicking for this third goal of the half, it sails through the middle.
WB – 5.6 (36)
SYD – 5.2 (32)
Q2: 14′
8:37pm
GOAL SWANS
GOAL SWANS
How’s that for your first goal in footy?
Oliver Florent with a superb chase and successful tackle on Jason Johannisen in the forward pocket, and the free kick from very tight in the pocket sails through the middle!
WB – 4.6 (30)
SYD – 5.2 (32)
Q2: 15′
8:36pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:36pm | ! Report
Sydney have lost a lot of the composure they started the game with.
Struggling mightily to get their hands on the ball and use it with ant fluency.
WB – 4.6 (30)
SYD – 4.2 (26)
Q2: 16′
8:34pm
GOAL BULLDOGS
GOAL BULLDOGS
Matthew Sucking take a bow!
George Hewett penalised for holding the ball just outside 50, Suckling receives the handball, and his running shot from outside 50, on the run and close to the boundary is an absolute spear through the middle!
Bulldogs in front!
WB – 4.6 (30)
SYD – 4.2 (26)
Q2: 17′