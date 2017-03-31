Women’s sport weekly wrap: Football, not frocks, at the W Awards

Howe and Griffiths take contenders for mark of the round

“Give us a twirl, love.” “Who are you wearing?” “Darling, you’re looking fabulous tonight.” When we watch award ceremonies, these are traditionally the lines women on the red carpet are subject to.

So often reduced to nothing more than a pretty dress, a particular brand of shoe and glamorous make-up, we regularly end up celebrating what a woman looks like, rather than celebrating the woman herself.

The AFLW proved to be a game-changer on so many levels. It demonstrated Australia really does have an interest in women’s sport. It showed other sports how powerful sharing stories about female athletes can be in the marketing space. It also demonstrated to girls all over the country that if they want to, they can have a career playing AFL.

Then there were the inaugural W Awards, held on Tuesday night.

Instead of frocks and jewels being the focus, players were asked about the game on the red carpet. The responses were open and honest, addressing the importance of women being given the opportunity to play football, and juggling multiple roles, with jobs, study and families as well.

Since the awards, I haven’t seen any worst or best-dressed lists. Instead, I have seen joyous moments captured – one of my favourites was a photo of Susan Alberti in raptures that she was there to celebrate a women’s AFL competition established in her lifetime.

While in skill level AFLW might have some things to learn from the men’s competition, the W Awards also demonstrated how much the men’s competition can learn from AFLW.

So many of our sports have placed a huge emphasis on diversity – whether in relation to race, gender or sexual preference.

Despite our sports insisting, particularly in relation to sexual preference, that all are welcome, it is telling that there are no openly gay participants in our major sporting codes of rugby league, cricket and AFL.

What a stark difference the W Awards provided.

The red carpet had women walking arm in arm with their partners, whether man or woman. One of the most celebrated images from the night was of Erin Phillips, who was named the league’s first ever MVP, kissing her wife, Tracy Gahan.

Sport is sport and love is love.

Erin was an integral part of the Adelaide Crows’ side which defeated the Brisbane Lions 35-29 last Saturday. Another celebrated image this week was the photograph of Erin leading out the Crows in front of over 15,000 people, holding her baby twins in her arms.

Tracy gave birth to the twins in the USA six months ago, and since then, Erin has been travelling between Australia and the States. The family will now return to America, where Erin will play WNBA for the Dallas Wings.

In case you missed it, Erin is not just a star in the AFLW, but also a two-time WNBA champion and was part of the Australian Opals team that won the silver medal in Beijing.

Talented is an understatement.

Meet Shelley Watts

This week, I noticed some profiling being done on one of my favourite female athletes and I thought it was worth introducing her.

Meet Shelley Watts, who made her Olympic debut in Rio as Australia’s only female boxer.

The 27-year-old from the small town of Laurieton, New South Wales, was in her 20s when an ACL injury forced her off the football pitch and boxing was suggested to assist her recuperation.

Shelley made history when she won Australia’s first boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, which led to plenty of expectation in Rio. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in her first fight, in a split-decision loss to Irma Testa from Italy. Two judges scored the fight 39-37 in favour of the Italian and one in favour of the Aussie 37-39.

But this did not dull her larger than life spirit. Shelley was then found on the sidelines cheering on other athletes, to the extent that she lost her voice at one point.

Crowned the ‘mother hen’ of the Australian Olympic Team, Shelley was praised by her teammates for her commitment to the squad. Larissa Miller, who represented Australia in gymnastics, said the boxer’s support for the entire team was one of her Games highlights.

Following Rio, Shelley has spoken about the importance of resilience in the face of disappointment, as she no longer had access to her training facilities at the Australian Institute of Sport, while funding and sponsors disappeared.

But, never one to give up, she is training in a gym in Wollongong, working hard towards the Commonwealth Games next year.

Fingers crossed Shelley is able to give the Olympic Games at least one more crack.