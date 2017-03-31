You’re invited to The Roar’s first ever live event!

Craig Wing will be one of the special guests at our exclusive 'Future of Sport' event.

We’re rolling out the red carpet and inviting all our readers to a special Roar event to be held in Sydney on Sunday, April 9.

Join us as an expert panel engages in a vigorous debate on ‘The Future of Sport in Australia’, in partnership with our friends at Samsung and hosted by local comedian and MC, Sam McCool.

Guests on the panel will include former NRL star and international rugby player, Craig Wing, leading NRL coach, Brian Smith, and Roar Expert, Mary Konstantopoulos, amongst others.

They’ll discuss issues around where sports is headed, the new technology that’s changing the playing field, and how you’ll be watching and experiencing sports in the future.

And as a valued member of the Roar community, you can have your say too. There’ll be opportunities for you to ask questions of the panel and weigh in with your opinions.

Afterward, you’ll get to mingle with our guests, take some pics, and hang out with fellow Roarers. We’ll provide the drinks and snacks, you provide the banter.

Oh, there’s also the chance to win a brand new Samsung QLED TV. Trust us, you WILL want one!

If you’d like to attend, please RSVP via this link. And be sure to tell a mate (or two) to RSVP as well.

THE FUTURE OF SPORT: An event by The Roar and Samsung

DATE AND TIME

Sunday, April 9 2017

10:00 am – 2:00 pm AEST

LOCATION

COMMUNE Waterloo

901 Bourke Street

Waterloo, NSW 2017