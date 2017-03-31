You’re invited to The Roar’s first ever live event!

We’re rolling out the red carpet and inviting all our readers to a special Roar event to be held in Sydney on Sunday, April 9.
Join us as an expert panel engages in a vigorous debate on ‘The Future of Sport in Australia’, in partnership with our friends at Samsung and hosted by local comedian and MC, Sam McCool.
Guests on the panel will include former NRL star and international rugby player, Craig Wing, leading NRL coach, Brian Smith, and Roar Expert, Mary Konstantopoulos, amongst others.
They’ll discuss issues around where sports is headed, the new technology that’s changing the playing field, and how you’ll be watching and experiencing sports in the future.
And as a valued member of the Roar community, you can have your say too. There’ll be opportunities for you to ask questions of the panel and weigh in with your opinions.
Afterward, you’ll get to mingle with our guests, take some pics, and hang out with fellow Roarers. We’ll provide the drinks and snacks, you provide the banter.
Oh, there’s also the chance to win a brand new Samsung QLED TV. Trust us, you WILL want one!
If you’d like to attend, please RSVP via this link. And be sure to tell a mate (or two) to RSVP as well.
THE FUTURE OF SPORT: An event by The Roar and Samsung
DATE AND TIME
Sunday, April 9 2017
10:00 am – 2:00 pm AEST
LOCATION
COMMUNE Waterloo
901 Bourke Street
Waterloo, NSW 2017
March 31st 2017 @ 6:14pm
Johnno said | March 31st 2017 @ 6:14pm | ! Report
Great idea, just only issue might be the time, Sunday morning might be hard to pull a good size crowd. it’s a numbers game but it will still be a good morning/early arvo. Just early to bed on the sat night I suppose. I thought maybe saturday would be better e.g. 10am on sat or sat afternoon e.g. 2-5pm. or sunday arvo 2-5pm. But either way, baby steps it will be a good day.