Behind the Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

The focus might be on Randwick and the Championships, but there is still some quality racing across Australia on Saturday. There are winners to be found, as well as some value, so here are my five bets for this Saturday.

Bet One: Win – Ascot Race Eight, Number 12, Seannie

Seannie is a star filly for Simon Miller who is a genuine even money pop, and she has the potential to blow these away in the Karrakatta. Was a dominant first up winner of the Supremacy before going to the Gimcrack where the wide gate and very negative ride beat her. Her closing sectionals were unbelievable, she’s drawn much better here, and should just win.

Bet Two: Win – Bendigo Race Three, Number 8, Limestone

Limestone looks the good thing of good things here, and to think you can get even money is amazing. She’s the star filly for the Darren Weir camp who could have easily gone down the Blue Diamond/Slipper path, but it was horse first for them and she was tipped out. She returns in a very thin race, and really, all things being equal, she should be winning, and winning comfortably. Should be at Winx odds, not even money.

Bet Three: Win – Bendigo Race Seven, Number 1, Burning Front

An absolute beauty for Darren Weir, Burning Front is putting together a brilliant CV and should take a power of beating here off the back of a tough on speed win in the CS Hayes on Adelaide Cup Day, where he sat outside Great Esteem and surged hard when asked to win again. He can continue the picket fence here.

Bet Four: Each Way – Bendigo Race Eight, Number 12, Get Ready For Love

Get Ready For Love is the value engaged in the Guineas. Smart looking filly for the Gwenda Johnstone camp who is two from two for her career. Her debut win at Swan Hill was solid before she took on the older horses at Wangaratta and she was impressive there. That’s a big tick for me for a filly to do that at her second career outing. She can measure up here and $26 and over is a good play.

Bet Five: Win – Morphettville Parks Race Eight, Number 8, Here To There

Here To There looks ready to win now third up from a break. This seven-year-old, trained by Ciaron Maher, has had two runs back from a break, both times attempting to lead all the way.

He ran second to Atlantic City fresh at Sandown before going to the St Pats Cup at Geelong where he was grabbed right on the peg by proven city performer The New Boy. Maps well here, ticks a lot of boxes and is the one to beat for me.