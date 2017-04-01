Blues beat brave Force in Auckland

Force fall for one of the biggest dummies you'll see

The Western Force were brave but ultimately outgunned 24-15 by the Blues in Saturday’s Super Rugby clash in Auckland.

The Force dominated play for much of the opening half and trailed by just four points with 15 minutes remaining in the match.

But runaway tries to Rieko Ioane and Michael Collins sealed the win for the Blues, who improved their season record to 3-3.

Force players entered the match with a lot on their minds following intense speculation the franchise will be axed if the Super Rugby competition reverts to a 15-team format.

The ongoing uncertainty has the potential to be a major distraction for the Force.

But the players put that to one side to make a strong start, dominating possession and field position to catch the Blues on the hop.

A 20th-minute try to lock Richard Arnold gave the Force an 8-0 lead but momentum changed dramatically when No.8 Isi Naisarani was sin binned after being penalised twice within the space of a minute for offside.

The Blues scored two tries while Naisarani was off to head to half-time up 12-8.

Force scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens lasted 10 minutes before limping off with a right knee injury but his replacement Michael Ruru was lively.

They had their chances in the second half but lacked the polish whenever a try was within sight.

In contrast, the Blues scored two brilliant tries from play that started inside their own 22 but were denied the bonus point by a late try to Dane Haylett-Petty.