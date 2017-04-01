Blues vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Round 6 match sees the Force travelling to Auckland to play the Blues. Join The Roar from 3:15pm (AEDT) for all the live action.
Last weekend, the host side got their season back on track with a hard-fought win over the Bulls, while the Force went down to the Crusaders – one of the early form teams of the competition – in Christchurch.
Both sides have had a less than ideal start to their seasons and are already under pressure to keep up with their individual conference partners, so competition points are vital.
With plenty of attacking talent on show, we should expect an end-to-end affair, as both sides enjoy giving the ball some air.
The control in the halves will be paramount, particularly for the Blues, where the No.10 jersey has been a point of contention. Piers Francis has another opportunity to nail down this position and his performance will be closely scrutinised.
The battle between the halfbacks will be one to savour, with Augustine Pulu for the Blues and Ryan Louwrens for the Force going to head to head.
Out on the flank, two exciting wingers in Melani Nanai and Chance Peni face off against each other and should provide plenty of highlights.
Prediction
The Blues possess a stronger bench and I would expect to see this affect the result in the last quarter.
Blues by 12.
Join The Roar as we cover all the action from Eden Park, and we welcome your comments on the match as it unfolds.
4:28pm
Diggercane said | 4:28pm | ! Report
52′ Force lineout, 5 past halfway, won, Ruru taken, Lance a terrible pass, Meakes does well, DHP kicks, out on the full! Meh.
4:27pm
Old Bugger said | 4:27pm | ! Report
What is it with the Blues No10 jersey……?? Champ one week then chump the next except, both of them, are infected with whatever it is…….
4:26pm
Danny said | 4:26pm | ! Report
Pulu, this week and last FAR TOO SLOW. Lazily taking time from the centers and causing Blues huge problems.
4:26pm
Diggercane said | 4:26pm | ! Report
50′ Blues scrum, 25 from halfway, won, Pulu away blind, to Duffie, foot in touch!
4:26pm
taylorman said | 4:26pm | ! Report
RT, you there? The ‘A’ team is on now, out you come!😀
4:25pm
Diggercane said | 4:25pm | ! Report
Injury break…..
Reiko on for Faiane, West on for Francis………hehe RT….
4:23pm
Diggercane said | 4:23pm | ! Report
47′ Force scrum, on their 10, won, Ruru hammered by Akira, Arnold a charge, turnover, Pulu has a run, hard to put down, Duffie to Faiane, switch, Kaino a carry, Pulu to Collins, sloppy pass, Blues still have it, pick and go, still on the Force 10, Tuipolotu a charge, intercept, Arnold to TPN, Brache away now. just short of the 22, Peni tries to step through, on the 22, ohhh, Force knock on!
4:20pm
Diggercane said | 4:20pm | ! Report
46′ Blues lineout, lost, Phillips got up, Force, five from halfway, Lance run around, lost in the tackle, PICKED UP BY FAIANE, TJ WILL GO ALL THE WAY!!!!!!!!!!
Wait, TMO……………oh, unfortunate, Faiane has knocked it on in the tackle, it will be no try!! Unfortunate.
