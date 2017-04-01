Blues vs Force: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Round 6 match sees the Force travelling to Auckland to play the Blues. Join The Roar from 3:15pm (AEDT) for all the live action.

Last weekend, the host side got their season back on track with a hard-fought win over the Bulls, while the Force went down to the Crusaders – one of the early form teams of the competition – in Christchurch.

Both sides have had a less than ideal start to their seasons and are already under pressure to keep up with their individual conference partners, so competition points are vital.

With plenty of attacking talent on show, we should expect an end-to-end affair, as both sides enjoy giving the ball some air.

The control in the halves will be paramount, particularly for the Blues, where the No.10 jersey has been a point of contention. Piers Francis has another opportunity to nail down this position and his performance will be closely scrutinised.

The battle between the halfbacks will be one to savour, with Augustine Pulu for the Blues and Ryan Louwrens for the Force going to head to head.

Out on the flank, two exciting wingers in Melani Nanai and Chance Peni face off against each other and should provide plenty of highlights.

Prediction

The Blues possess a stronger bench and I would expect to see this affect the result in the last quarter.

Blues by 12.

Join The Roar as we cover all the action from Eden Park, and we welcome your comments on the match as it unfolds.