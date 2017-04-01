Bombers better Brisbane 111-84

The Essendon Bombers are 2-0 to start 2017 after coming away with a 27-point win over the Brisbane Lions.

Compared to last year when these two were contending for the wooden spoon, both sides have shown a whole new outlook for the 2017 season.

After a tight and entertaining opening quarter, it was all about the Bombers in the second term, breaking away to a 42-point lead midway through the second quarter, kicking eight goals in a row to put the Lions behind the eight ball.

The home side weren’t done though, coming back in identical fashion, kicking six goals to two in the third quarter to bring themselves right back into the contest, going into the final break just five points behind.

The Lions took an unlikely lead early in the final term, but it was the Bombers who rose to the occasion when it counted, scoring the last four goals in a row in the final five minutes to take the game away from the home side and make it two wins from as many games to start the season.

Orazio Fantasia led the way for the red and black, kicking five goals and leading from the front alongside Joe Daniher.

Jobe Watson and Zach Merrett were the workhorses of the game, racking up 34 and 32 disposals respectively for their side.

For the Lions, they shared their 12 goals among nine different goal-scorers. Dayne Beams scored two of those on top of a team-high 33 disposals as their best player on the park.

Final score

Brisbane Lions 12.12.84

Essendon Bombers 17.9.111