Brisbane Lions vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog

Coming off the back of a big upset over the Hawks last week, the Essendon Bombers will be looking to make it two from two when they head up to Queensland to take on the Brisbane Lions. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 7:25pm (AEDT).

The Bombers welcomed back a host of suspended players from the doping saga to open their 2017 season and they delivered straight out of the gate.

Essendon pulled out a shock performance against a much more fancied Hawthorn opponent, kicking 17 goals to 12 in an emotional 116-91 win.

A club that was battling with the Lions all year last season to avoid the wooden spoon have now shown glimpses of hope for a renewed and refreshed club.

Speaking of, last years basement dwellers also got their season off to an unexpected winning start, sneaking past local rivals the Gold Coast Suns.

Despite a near 50-point comeback from the Suns, the Lions were able to hold on to a slender two-point win to start the new season in the top half of the comp.

They’re now looking at winning the opening two games of the season for the first time in seven years dating back to 2010.

Essendon has won three of their last five games against the Lions, but only one of those have been away from home.

Brisbane won just two games from 11 outings at home last season, but it’s hardly a telling statistic because they lost everywhere last year, with just one victory on the road to back that up.

That one win on the road was against none other than today’s opponent, going down 128-91 in Round 18.

Team News

Nothing too serious for either side coming out of the first round last week.

The Bombers have been forced to bring Ben Howlett into the side after a hamstring injury ruled Josh Green out for this week at least.

Also for Essendon, veteran Brent Stanton will celebrate his 250th game this week.

For the Lions, coach Chris Fagan has also made just the one change to his side, bringing Jack Frost in for Ben Keays.

Prediction

This is a really difficult one to pick so early in the season. These two sides finished in the last two spots in 2016, with just three wins each for the year.

They’ve both started their seasons with wins this year, and while that could be misleading signs, it throws a spanner in the works for tipping. Essendon looked like a machine last week and I’m yet to be convinced on the Lions after a few tough seasons on the trot.

The Bombers should get home in this one but it can really go either way.



Essendon to win by 10