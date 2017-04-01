 

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

    LIVE SCORES

    Raiders vs Eels

    NRL, 1 April, 2017
    GIO Stadium
    0:00 - Raiders 6, Eels 6
    Raiders   Eels
    6 LIVE SCORE 6
    1 TRIES 1
    1 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Gerard Sutton
    Touch judges: Ricky McFarlane & Michael Gordon
    Video Referee: Steve Chiddy

    The Canberra Raiders host the Parramatta Eels in Round 5 of the 2017 NRL premiership. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:30pm (AEDT).

    Despite being one of the competition favourites in the off-season, Canberra only have one win to show for their efforts so far, against the Wests Tigers in Round 3.

    The Raiders have gone down to the Cowboys, Cronulla and the Broncos in their other matches, however the loss to the Cowboys was in golden point, the Broncos only got up due to a late Jordan Kahu field goal.

    Parramatta had a great start to the season, winning their first two matches, against Manly and St George. Since then, they’ve had losses against the Titans and Cronulla, so they’ll be keen to get back to the winner’s list, but the Eels don’t have a good record in Canberra – it’s been more than a decade since they won there.

    Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has made one forced change, with Elliott Whitehead’s suspension seing Dave Taylor brought onto the bench and Sia Soliola starting in the backrow.

    Brad Arthur has also made one change to the Parramatta line-up, with backrower Tepai Moeroa returning from suspension, forcing Frank Pritchard back to the bench.

    Prediction
    The Raiders’ bigger forward pack will lay the platform for their win.

    Canberra by 4.

    Join The Roar at 5:30pm (AEDT) for live score updates and debate.