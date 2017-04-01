Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The Canberra Raiders host the Parramatta Eels in Round 5 of the 2017 NRL premiership. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:30pm (AEDT).
Despite being one of the competition favourites in the off-season, Canberra only have one win to show for their efforts so far, against the Wests Tigers in Round 3.
The Raiders have gone down to the Cowboys, Cronulla and the Broncos in their other matches, however the loss to the Cowboys was in golden point, the Broncos only got up due to a late Jordan Kahu field goal.
Parramatta had a great start to the season, winning their first two matches, against Manly and St George. Since then, they’ve had losses against the Titans and Cronulla, so they’ll be keen to get back to the winner’s list, but the Eels don’t have a good record in Canberra – it’s been more than a decade since they won there.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has made one forced change, with Elliott Whitehead’s suspension seing Dave Taylor brought onto the bench and Sia Soliola starting in the backrow.
Brad Arthur has also made one change to the Parramatta line-up, with backrower Tepai Moeroa returning from suspension, forcing Frank Pritchard back to the bench.
Prediction
The Raiders’ bigger forward pack will lay the platform for their win.
Canberra by 4.
5:58pm
Jono said | 5:58pm | ! Report
Seems the ref already called their quotas of forward passes for the game.
5:58pm
John Coomer said | 5:58pm | ! Report
25’ The Eels electing to run it on the last and they’re rewarded with a try to French through a good interchange of passes. Gutherson converts to level it up!
Canberra 6
Parramatta 6
5:56pm
John Coomer said | 5:56pm | ! Report
24’ Try!! Parramatta (Bevan French).
Canberra 6
Parramatta 4
Kick to come
5:55pm
John Coomer said | 5:55pm | ! Report
22’ Great run from Nick Cotric returning a Parramatta kick.
Canberra 6
Parramatta 0
5:53pm
John Coomer said | 5:53pm | ! Report
21’ Bomb from Sezer on the last but well taken by Bevan French.
Canberra 6
Parramatta 0
5:52pm
John Coomer said | 5:52pm | ! Report
19’ Good attacking set for the Eels but Jennings elects to run instead of giving it to Radradra when a try was on!
Canberra 6
Parramatta 0
5:50pm
John Coomer said | 5:50pm | ! Report
18’ Penalty to the Eels on halfway. They’ll take the tap inside the Raiders half.
Canberra 6
Parramatta 0
5:48pm
John Coomer said | 5:48pm | ! Report
17’ Norman grubbers it into touch, Canberra scrum feed 10 metres out from their own line.
Canberra 6
Parramatta 0