Chiefs vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Force fall for one of the biggest dummies you'll see

This Round 6 match from New Zealand sees the Bulls travelling to Waikato to play the Chiefs. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.

The Chiefs are coming off the bye, refreshed and still unbeaten, while the Bulls have had a tough start to their season, registering only one win, and suffered a loss to the Blues last round in their first match outside South Africa.

The Chiefs are early favourites to win the competition, playing with great confidence, primarily on the back of their tight five and in particular their second row of Brodie Retallick and Dominic Bird, who have been in dominant form.

The Bulls however are a dangerous side and boast a decent tight five themselves, with several internationals. If they can find some cohesion, the backline will present a significant threat.

There are plenty of individual match ups to keep an eye on tonight, such as the clash at centre between Anto Lienart-Brown and Jan Serfontein.

But none are more important than in the halves, with both sides boasting international pairings, Rudy Paige and Handre Pollard for the Bulls, and Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Aaron Cruden for the Chiefs. Their performances will be a deciding element in this match.

Another to watch will be at lock, with Retallick up against fellow international Lodewyk De Jager. The lineouts will be an intriguing aspect of this encounter and those two will be at the fore.

Prediction

Playing at home and judging the sides’ form, it is difficult not to see a comfortable Chiefs victory.

Chiefs by 18.

Join us as we cover this match on The Roar and don’t forget to leave your thoughts below as the action unfolds.