Chiefs vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Round 6 match from New Zealand sees the Bulls travelling to Waikato to play the Chiefs. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.
The Chiefs are coming off the bye, refreshed and still unbeaten, while the Bulls have had a tough start to their season, registering only one win, and suffered a loss to the Blues last round in their first match outside South Africa.
The Chiefs are early favourites to win the competition, playing with great confidence, primarily on the back of their tight five and in particular their second row of Brodie Retallick and Dominic Bird, who have been in dominant form.
The Bulls however are a dangerous side and boast a decent tight five themselves, with several internationals. If they can find some cohesion, the backline will present a significant threat.
There are plenty of individual match ups to keep an eye on tonight, such as the clash at centre between Anto Lienart-Brown and Jan Serfontein.
But none are more important than in the halves, with both sides boasting international pairings, Rudy Paige and Handre Pollard for the Bulls, and Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Aaron Cruden for the Chiefs. Their performances will be a deciding element in this match.
Another to watch will be at lock, with Retallick up against fellow international Lodewyk De Jager. The lineouts will be an intriguing aspect of this encounter and those two will be at the fore.
Prediction
Playing at home and judging the sides’ form, it is difficult not to see a comfortable Chiefs victory.
Chiefs by 18.
5:59pm
5:59pm
Diggercane
22′ Bulls lineout, 5 from halfway, won, they maul on Kirsten, down now, box kick, McKenzie takes, goes for a gallop, Penalty Chiefs!! Not rolling
CHIEFS 3
BULLS 6
5:58pm
5:58pm
Diggercane
Kirsten on for Botha
21′ Chiefs lineout, just inside their 22, won, Messam hits it up, Cruden, clears, into touch.
CHIEFS 3
BULLS 6
5:57pm
5:57pm
Diggercane
20′ Chiefs lineout, on their 22, won, cleared, Kriel, runs it back, just short of the Chiefs 10, kicked through, into touch!
Bulls pinning the Chiefs back here.
CHIEFS 3
BULLS 6
5:56pm
5:56pm
Diggercane
19′ Chiefs scrum, 15 from their own line, won, McKenzie clears, not out, Bulls run it back, on halfway, rucks are willing, Odeendahl, kicked through, into touch!
CHIEFS 3
BULLS 6
5:53pm
5:53pm
Diggercane
17′ Bulls lineout, 30 out, won, Strauss away up the front, inside the 22, de Jager a run, Pollard has a go, Snyman a run, 10 out, off, big hit from Karpik, Bulls, forward pass!
CHIEFS 3
BULLS 6
5:51pm
5:51pm
Diggercane
16′ Chiefs scrum, 15 from halfway, won, crash ball midfield, box kick, Ulugo takes, great run, taken just before halfway, kicked through, McKenzie clears to touch!
CHIEFS 3
BULLS 6
5:50pm
5:50pm
Diggercane
15′ Pollard, deep, Bird takes, Chiefs maul, called once, messy, under pressure, turnover, no, Bulls knock on!
CHIEFS 3
BULLS 6
5:49pm
5:49pm
Diggercane
Cane has been ruled out of the rest of the match….
Cruden will have a shot……30 out in front…….
Cruden, converts!!
CHIEFS 3
BULLS 6
5:49pm
5:49pm
Rugby Tragic
Yep Cane out of the match, failing concussion rest …
5:48pm
5:48pm
Diggercane
12′ Bulls scrum, 20 from halfway, one reset, in now, Penalty Chiefs!! Great scrum, angle.
CHIEFS 0
BULLS 6