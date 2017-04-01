Coote in best-ever form for Cowboys

Get used to the name Gideon Gela-Mosby

The Cowboys show their Queensland resilience to down the Rabbitohs

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident North Queensland fullback Lachlan Coote won’t have to miss further time this season despite tweaking his injured calf in the win over South Sydney.

The reliable custodian returned from injury in his team’s 20-6 victory over a disappointing Rabbitohs outfit on Friday but club officials feared the worst when he appeared to reinjure himself after 10 minutes.

Coote was in all sorts for a few moments but he powered on and played a key role in steering the Cowboys to their fourth win from five games in 2017.

When quizzed on the status of the North Queensland No.1 Green said he was worried early but was relieved to see the 26-year-old make it through his comeback game.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Cootey, his calf tightened up after five minutes but he managed to get though the game really well so you don’t do that if you’ve strained your calf,” Green said with a chuckle.

“I’m not sure what’s going on there but we’ll obviously asset it.

“It was good to see him tough it out though, you need to see that.

“We were (planning to replace him) at one stage given he’d come back from a calf because if you re-tear them again so early it’s probably a long stay out of the game so we didn’t want that to happen.

“He had some nice touches and all-in-all it was good to have him back.”

Michael Morgan (shoulder) and Coen Hess (concussion) also picked up minor knocks in the game but Green seemed confident neither would miss any matches.

The news may not be as good for South Sydney recruit Robbie Farah, with the former Wests Tigers skipper not returning in the second half after being struck down with a back complaint.

Farrah was also dropped from the starting line-up for young talent Damien Cook in a tough might for the first-year Rabbitoh.

The injury has come at a poor time for Farah as Penrith hooker Peter Wallace continues to push case for the NSW No.9 jumper.

Souths coach Michael Maguire had little information on the extent of the injury but said it wasn’t a pre-existing issue.

“His back just seized up unfortunately so he’s in a fair bit of pain in there but we just have to assess that,” he said.

“He hasn’t had a problem with his back since he’s been at the club so it’s just one of those unfortunate things.”