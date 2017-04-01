Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

Get used to the name Gideon Gela-Mosby

The Cronulla Sharks are looking for their second win in a row when they take on the Newcastle Knights. Join The Roar from 3pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

Despite coming off a dominant 20-6 win over the Parramatta Eels in their last match, Cronulla are yet to find to find the form that saw them crowned premiers in 2016.

However, the Sharks head into this contest as heavy favourites, as the Knights have been poor in recent seasons.

Last season Cronulla destroyed Newcastle twice, with both games combining for a staggering scoreline of 98-4.

Newcastle are no strangers to one-sided scores, coming off an embarrassing 40-nil loss at the hands of the Penrith Panthers. The Novocastrians have won just one game so far this season, and sit second-last on the table.

The Knights however will be boosted by the return of fullback Brendan Elliot, who missed the 40-nil thrashing due to a concussion. The rest of Newcastle’s line-up remains unchanged.

It seems an almost impossible task for Newcastle, but they can take comfort knowing Cronulla concede more penalties than any team in the competition, and their defensive game has been poor of late.

The Sharks have conceded an average of 9.5 penalties per game, while James Maloney leads the competition for missed tackles, with 31.

If Newcastle can take advantage of Cronulla’s mistakes, they will be in with a chance. The Sharks know this, and skipper Paul Gallen will be looking to keep his side, and himself, disciplined in a very winnable game.

Prediction

If Cronulla can stay disciplined and don’t give away too many unnecessary penalties, they should come away with a win.

That said, after their shocking performance last week, it’s difficult to see too many scenarios where Newcastle can win, even with the return of their fullback.

Cronulla by 18