Federer beats Kyrgios in Miami Open epic

Australian Nick Kyrgios has come up just short of reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final, after Roger Federer’s season of resurgence took another thrilling turn in an enthralling Miami Open semi-final.

Kyrgios survived two match points in the second-set but could not save a third as fourth-seed Federer prevailed 7-6 (11-9) 6-7 (9-11) 7-6 (7-5) in a contest that lasted three hours and nine minutes.

Federer had won eight straight tie-breaks before dropping the second set to No.10 seed Kyrgios.

Federer progresses to a third meeting with longtime rival Rafael Nadal in 2017 – and 37th in total. Their first encounter on tour was 13 years ago at Key Biscayne, which the Spaniard won.

The Swiss ace has won both encounters against Nadal this year, including the Australian Open final, and has a win-loss record of 18-1 in 2017.

Federer’s semi-final win was a match that had everything and is arguably the best match of the year to date.

The 35-year-old was his usual clinical, unflappable self, but Kyrgios went a long way to changing his reputation and will have picked up a host of new fans.

Despite some trademark outbursts and a delay of game warning in the third set, the 21-year-old exhibited acts of sportsmanship, conceding a point after advising Federer to challenge, a variety of second serves and numerous ‘tweeners’ thrown in.

Kyrgios showcased the talent that has at times been overshadowed by his behaviour on-court and there was no sign of any disinterest, which has been an accusation aimed at him in the past.

The world No.16 left everything out on the court with his frustration after match point evidence that he was desperate to win.

Unable to deny two-time Miami Open champion Federer the victory, Kyrgios angrily smashed his racket on the court before sharing a warm exchange with his opponent at the net.

Earlier in the day, Nadal was so eager to reach the final for a fifth time that he ran out of his shoe.

Chasing a shot in the second set of the semi-final against unseeded Fabio Fognini, Nadal lost his right sneaker – and the point.

But the Spanish fifth-seed quickly regained his footing in a routine 6-1 7-5 victory.

Nadal is still searching for a breakthrough Miami trophy after being a losing finalist at Key Biscayne in 2005, 2008, 2011 and 2014.

He is playing in the tournament for the 13th time, making it his longest title drought at any event.

“For me the most important thing is to be in the final,” Nadal told the crowd.

“That’s great news for me.”

Nadal, a 14-time Grand Slam champion, played down the importance of having so much big-match experience in Miami.

“I don’t think that’s going to affect in terms of helping me to win or helping me to lose.

“That’s a long time ago.

“Last final was in 2011 … it’s no more pressure for me to play here the final than playing in Monte-Carlo or playing in Indian Wells.

“Winning here would be something great, an important title that I didn’t win.

“But winning or losing, being honest, [it’s] not going to change my career.”

Nadal eliminated Fognini without facing a break point, and lost only nine of 46 points on his serve.

Fognini, the first unseeded men’s semi-finalist since 2007, looked listless at the start in 30-degree sunshine. He finished with 38 unforced errors, compared with 12 for Nadal.

The crowd chanted Fognini’s first name in an attempt to get the Italian going, and flying footwear did the job. Fognini hit a drop shot to cause the sneaker malfunction, laughed at length while Nadal retied his shoe and played better after that.

The second set was up for grabs until Fognini double-faulted to fall behind 6-5. Nadal then served out the match at love.

Nadal improved to 19-4 this year and leads the men’s tour in wins.