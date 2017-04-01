GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

The GWS Giants are desperate to get into some good form and will be looking to do it against the Gold Coast Suns at Spotless Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game, live from Spotless Stadium, starting from 4:35pm AEDT.

Both of these sides come into Round 2 having suffered disappointing losses in Round 1. The Giants were smashed to the tune of 56 points by the Adelaide Crows on the road last week, while the Gold Coast Suns fell a single point short of what would have been a memorable comeback win over the Brisbane Lions.

The Giants have made two changes, losing Tendai Mzungu to a hamstring injury and dropping Matthew Kennedy, but have brought in Jacob Hopper and Nathan Wilson as replacements.

For Gold Coast, Pearce Hanley has returned home to Ireland after the unfortunate passing of his brother, and Josh Schoenfeld has been omitted. David Swallow will make his return to the game, and Jack Leslie is the other inclusion.

Although neither side has a win on the board just yet, widely different things are expected from them this year – the Giants are pegged to be premiership contenders, the Suns skirting on the edge of finals at best. Today’s game will tell us a bit more about whether or not that’s true.

Prediction

While the Suns were arguably the better performed of these two teams in Round 1, the gap in quality of opposition was stark and there’s not much reason to believe that the pre-season predictions around these sides should be written off just yet.

The Giants should come away with a comfortable win here given that they’re on their home deck and also very keen to make amends for a poor performance last week.

GWS Giants by 60 points.

