 

GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 , , , ,

3 Have your say

    More Videos More AFL Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    GWS Giants vs. Gold Coast Suns
    Spotless Stadium
    AFL Home and Away April 1, 2017
    Match has not started
    GWS Giants Gold Coast Suns
     G B Pts G B Pts

    The GWS Giants are desperate to get into some good form and will be looking to do it against the Gold Coast Suns at Spotless Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game, live from Spotless Stadium, starting from 4:35pm AEDT.

    Both of these sides come into Round 2 having suffered disappointing losses in Round 1. The Giants were smashed to the tune of 56 points by the Adelaide Crows on the road last week, while the Gold Coast Suns fell a single point short of what would have been a memorable comeback win over the Brisbane Lions.

    The Giants have made two changes, losing Tendai Mzungu to a hamstring injury and dropping Matthew Kennedy, but have brought in Jacob Hopper and Nathan Wilson as replacements.

    For Gold Coast, Pearce Hanley has returned home to Ireland after the unfortunate passing of his brother, and Josh Schoenfeld has been omitted. David Swallow will make his return to the game, and Jack Leslie is the other inclusion.

    Although neither side has a win on the board just yet, widely different things are expected from them this year – the Giants are pegged to be premiership contenders, the Suns skirting on the edge of finals at best. Today’s game will tell us a bit more about whether or not that’s true.

    Prediction
    While the Suns were arguably the better performed of these two teams in Round 1, the gap in quality of opposition was stark and there’s not much reason to believe that the pre-season predictions around these sides should be written off just yet.

    The Giants should come away with a comfortable win here given that they’re on their home deck and also very keen to make amends for a poor performance last week.

    GWS Giants by 60 points.

    Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game, live from Spotless Stadium, starting from 4:35pm AEDT.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events

    The Roar's Weekend Editor and a one-eyed North Melbourne fan, also follow GWS in AFL Women's. Follow me on Twitter - @JoshElliott_29

    Reckon you know your Aussie rules pretty well? Prove it by joining The Roar's 2017 AFL tipping comp and show everyone just how well you know your stuff. Best of all, it's free to join!