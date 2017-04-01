GWS give Gold Coast a three-figures beating

The grass at Spotless Stadium proved to be much Greener for the Giants than it was last week at Adelaide Oval on Saturday as milestone man Toby kicked five goals and GWS knocked off the Gold Coast Suns by 102 points.

The Giants pulled away with a strong start and the game was effectively over half way through the first quarter with the home side just clearly the better team.

The scoreline read 59 to 9 in favour of the Giants at one point in the second quarter as they dominated all over the ground, but they quietened down a bit after that and the Suns worked their way into the game.

The Suns ultimately kicked a nice string of goals in the second quarter and then two more early in the third, but were completely blown away after that with the Giants kicking 14 of the last 15 goals. Not a typo.

Who kicked those goals? As mentioned Greene had five. Jeremy Cameron kicked six, Josh Kelly, Devon Smith and Steve Johnson all kicked three, Rory Lobb two, while Dylan Shiel and Sam J Reid kicked singles.

It was the highest score the Giants have kicked and their biggest margin win in club history – all things considered, a very impressive offering. It doesn’t entirely put to bed the concerns last week gave us, but it helps, and shows us that this is a proud club who won’t play badly two weeks in a row.

For the Suns though it has become a very pessimistic start to the season after they were upset by Brisbane last week, and now surely some tough questions will be asked of the club.

Jack Martin kicked three goals for them and new recruit Jarrod Witts did well in the ruck, but they just looked average across the park for the most part.

Gary Ablett kicked a goal but had only sixteen disposals. Tom J Lynch was held goalless for the first time since Round 14, 2015.

You can expect to hear plenty of talk about Rodney Eade, who is out of contract at the end of this year, after this one – and given how poor that display was, not unreasonably so.

Final score

GWS Giants 24.16.160

Gold Coast Suns 8.10.58