Hawthorn Hawks vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

Saturday afternoon at the MCG welcomes the Hawthorn Hawks and top of the ladder Adelaide Crows. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1:40pm AEDT.

Both clubs could not have started in polar opposite ways. Hawthorn fell short by 19 points to the returning Bombers, while over the border Adelaide easily put in the performance of the round by smashing the premiership favourites the GWS Giants by 56 points.

Even though Hawthorn lost they had many positives to take from the game. Tom Mitchell in his first game for the club had 37 possessions and looked to continue on his form from his former club.

Captain Jarryd Roughead returned from his cancer battle and played his part. He is only bound to improve from that performance.

Other high profiled recruit Jaeger O’Meara had spurts of brilliance and will improve also after having not played for almost 18 months.

Hawthorn have swung the axe this week, four players you’d expect to be in the best 22 with Billy Hartung, Ryan Schoenmakers, James Sicily and Taylor Duryea all dropped.

Former captain Luke Hodge returns to the team after his club imposed one-match suspension which will bolster the squad and give everybody a lift.

Where to begin with Adelaide. They ran rampant after half and they had great performances all over the park, none more so then half back Rory Laird who amassed 40 possessions and was the driving force.

People questioned Adelaides midfield depth but with the likes of Rory Atkins, Charlie Cameron and Wayne Milera all playing well they certainly look dangerous.

They welcome back fearless leader Taylor Walker to the side this week who will definitely assist them.

Prediction

Its only been 1 round but on form its hard to go past Adelaide in this contest but over the years you are a very brave soul to tip against Hawthorn at the MCG.

If Adelaide’s lesser known mids play as good as they did last week with their speed and skill it hards to see Hawthorn keeping up.

Adelaide by 23 points.

