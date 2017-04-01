McLaren dumps Honda, reunites with Mercedes

McLaren has sensationally terminated its relationship with Honda following a nightmare start to the 2017 season, confirming that it will return to Mercedes power from next month’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Expected to make significant inroads this season, Honda had endured scathing criticism having failed to progress since returning to Formula One, with unreliability plaguing the team’s pre-season efforts,

McLaren will utilise 2016 Mercedes power units until mid-season, with an upgrade to current specification supply set to take effect from the Belgian Grand Prix following the European summer break.

Racing Director, Eric Boullier remarked, “It’s a shame the partnership with Honda hasn’t worked out, but this is best for both parties if we go our separate ways.” The Frenchman admitted that initial discussions with the German marque commenced following the first test at Barcelona.

“We regret that Honda cannot provide the results each side wanted, the honourable decision is to conclude the relationship“, said Honda motorsport chief, Yusuke Hasegawa.

Reports of tension between McLaren and Honda camps were rife throughout last weekend’s season opening Australian Grand Prix, where Fernando Alonso – having run as high as tenth, was a late retirement, while Stoffel Vandoorne was the final classified driver in twelfth position.

The outfit will continue with Honda power through the Russian Grand Prix, with scarce upgrades anticipated, and the Japanese marque is expected to field a limited delegation as it prepares to exit the sport it rejoined amidst much fanfare in 2015.

McLaren’s executive director, Zak Brown, acknowledged that the outcome has placed a line through the Woking outfit’s campaign, though eyes future potential as a primary motive for the decision.

“When I came onboard last year, this project was very ambitious and I’m not afraid to say that we had high expectations coming into this season. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t make this collaboration work, but this sport is a tough business, so we’ll shake hands and move on like professionals”, elucidated Brown.

Alonso has made little secret of his growing discontent in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether the announcement convinces the Spaniard to recommit to the squad for the balance of the season, while his ongoing presence in the sport remains a mystery.

The return to Mercedes is a tacit acknowledgment of defeat for McLaren, having partnered with the manufacturer for twenty years between 1995 and 2014, culminating in three drivers’ championships and a constructors title.

Mercedes’ recent dominance of the sport and Ferrari’s rejuvenation indicates that manufacturers will retain the superiority in the foreseeable future, whether McLaren has designs on a tie-up with an unknown supplier or is content with customer status, chastened by its experience with Honda, remains to be seen.