Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers are meeting for the 32nd time, this time at AMMI park. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:30pm (AEDT).

After four games, the Storm are undefeated, with wins against a tough Broncos outfit and brilliant performances against the Bulldogs, Warriors and Tigers. Also of note is that the return of Billy Slater has provided a positive team atmosphere.

The Panthers have started the season relatively well, with commanding wins against Newcastle and the Tigers, but also a tight loss to the Roosters and a trashing at the hands of St George.

In recent years, Penrith have not enjoyed facing Melbourne, only winning seven times from 31 outings, and suffering an 18-point loss in their last game.

Both teams have suffered injuries to key players, with Cameron Munster out for Melbourne with a jaw problem until at least Round 8, and Josh Mansour out with a knee injury until mid-season for the Panthers.

Players to watch include youngster Ryley Jacks, who has impressed many after already having scored for the Storm, and Tyrone Peachey, who has been performing strongly for Penrith.

The Panters came into this season touted by many as premiership favourites and so getting a win here to end Melbourne’s unbeaten run would be an excellent feather in their cap after an inconsistent first couple of weeks.

However, that will be a tough task indeed given the Storm have the home ground advantage and the confidence that comes from being without a loss to date.

Prediction

Melbourne have been outstanding this season, and their dominant record over Penrith suggests the Storm will continue their perfect start.

Melbourne by 14.

