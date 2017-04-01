Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

A struggling Newcastle Jets side will be playing for pride as they host Western Sydney Wanderers. Join The Roar from 5:35pm AEDT for live scores and commentary.

At the beginning of March Newcastle seemed to be alive in the race for the top six, however back-to-back poor results has put the finals out of reach, as the Jets have only managed to get two points from an available 21.

Coming off three-straight losses, the Jets lost their past two matches against Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City 5-nil and 4-nil respectively

Newcastle’s problem seems to be finishing chances rather than creating them. Andrew Hoole has created more chances than anyone this season with 59, however only managed the net twice in their past five games, once via a penalty.

Newcastle will welcome back Nicholas Cowburn from international duty, as well as Ben Kantarovski and Mateo Poljak who are back in the first team.

However, the Jets will be without Johnny Koutroumbis who is out with a groin problem.

The Western Sydney Wanderers on the other hand have been firing, as they look for a fourth-straight win in their quest to secure a spot in the top four.

The Wanderers are coming off an impressive 3-1 win over Melbourne City, which saw Brendan Santalab bag a hat-trick for side.

Santalab however, will miss the clash against Newcastle due to suspension.

Wanderers may have lost Santalab, but they regained skipper Dimas, who returns from personal leave.

Western Sydney are undefeated in their past five fixtures against Newcastle, and have never lost to the Jets away from home.

The last time these two sides played was back in January. Lachlan Scott scored in the first half before Jaushua Sotirio found the net in the second as the Wanderers defeated Newcastle 2-nil at home.

Prediction

Western Sydney will be travelling to Newcastle unbeaten against away from home and with all the momentum behind them. Unless the Jets can produce something special, they could be in for a long 90 minutes.

Newcastle Jets 0 – 2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Join The Roar from 5:35pm AEDT for live scores and commentary.