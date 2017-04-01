Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

A struggling Newcastle Jets side will be playing for pride as they host Western Sydney Wanderers. Join The Roar from 5:35pm AEDT for live scores and commentary.
At the beginning of March Newcastle seemed to be alive in the race for the top six, however back-to-back poor results has put the finals out of reach, as the Jets have only managed to get two points from an available 21.
Coming off three-straight losses, the Jets lost their past two matches against Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City 5-nil and 4-nil respectively
Newcastle’s problem seems to be finishing chances rather than creating them. Andrew Hoole has created more chances than anyone this season with 59, however only managed the net twice in their past five games, once via a penalty.
Newcastle will welcome back Nicholas Cowburn from international duty, as well as Ben Kantarovski and Mateo Poljak who are back in the first team.
However, the Jets will be without Johnny Koutroumbis who is out with a groin problem.
The Western Sydney Wanderers on the other hand have been firing, as they look for a fourth-straight win in their quest to secure a spot in the top four.
The Wanderers are coming off an impressive 3-1 win over Melbourne City, which saw Brendan Santalab bag a hat-trick for side.
Santalab however, will miss the clash against Newcastle due to suspension.
Wanderers may have lost Santalab, but they regained skipper Dimas, who returns from personal leave.
Western Sydney are undefeated in their past five fixtures against Newcastle, and have never lost to the Jets away from home.
The last time these two sides played was back in January. Lachlan Scott scored in the first half before Jaushua Sotirio found the net in the second as the Wanderers defeated Newcastle 2-nil at home.
Prediction
Western Sydney will be travelling to Newcastle unbeaten against away from home and with all the momentum behind them. Unless the Jets can produce something special, they could be in for a long 90 minutes.
Newcastle Jets 0 – 2 Western Sydney Wanderers
6:01pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:01pm | ! Report
20′ – The Wanderers start to find their rhythm a bit more on the ball, stringing together some good passes as they look to break down the Jets’ defence.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:56pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 5:56pm | ! Report
16′ – Neville nearly puts the ball into his own net defending, in the end Janjetovic was there to the clear the all.
Almost a horror moment for the Wanderers.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:53pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 5:53pm | ! Report
14′ – Scott handballs in the Jets’ box after a bit of a scramble, and the Jets survive that scare.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:51pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 5:51pm | ! Report
12′ – Mullen has a go now in the box, also on the half volley, but he can’t find the far post. Good start for the Jets.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:50pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 5:50pm | ! Report
11′ – Nabbout looks for goal from range on the half volley.
Good effort, but it goes wide.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:49pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 5:49pm | ! Report
10′ – Sotorio looks to have made a break, but the flag goes up for offside.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:45pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 5:45pm | ! Report
5′ – The Jets make a good break, but the final effort is poor after a great ball into the box.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:42pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 5:42pm | ! Report
2′ – Clisby moves forward with plenty of space, but his final shot is saved easily enough by the keeper.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:41pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 5:41pm | ! Report
1′ – An early free kick in a good area for the Wanderers, and it’s wasted.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:40pm
0′ – Western Sydney kick-off to get the game underway.
0′ – Western Sydney kick-off to get the game underway.
NEWCASTLE JETS 0 – 0 WESTERN SYNDEY WANDERERS
5:37pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 5:37pm | ! Report
The players have made their way out onto the pitch for the Indigenous round.