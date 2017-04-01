Reynolds the right fit for Warriors

Get used to the name Gideon Gela-Mosby

The Cowboys show their Queensland resilience to down the Rabbitohs

This is episode 16 of Woodbine’s Wisdom, where I discuss a potential move across the ditch for Josh Reynolds.

When I suggested last week, the Warriors could consider a mid-season swap of Reynolds for Tui Lolohea, I opened up considerable debate and also received much personal criticism, with many people believing Lolohea to be a better player.

However, after watching the Bulldogs conquer the Broncos in the wet on Thursday night where Reynolds played sensationally, I am now wondering how such thoughts can be justified.

After an inexplicable error from Jordan Kahu appeared to lift the Bulldogs’ spirits, Reynolds finished off a sweeping move by scoring a try however he could easily have scored four but for the Bunker’s intervention.

He was on the ball throughout the match, tackled everything that moved and his kicking game was also to the fore.

Too many he is a hot headed individualistic type of player who can be somewhat hot and cold in his approach but I believe one thing that would make him a great fit at the Warriors is his attitude once he takes to the field.

He is combative at all times and clearly highly competitive while on the field. Clearly is a magnetic character among the team off it.

Reynolds is clearly the type of player the Warriors are lacking and he would be a great foil for Shaun Johnson, especially if, as rumoured, Kieran Foran isn’t sticking around.

Speaking of Johnson, I had the thought last night that it would be great to see him team up with Anthony Milford at the Broncos where under Wayne Bennett’s coaching and with Benji Marshall as a mentor they would surely form a sensational combination.

He is off contract and if the Warriors are serious, his signature should be their number one priority.