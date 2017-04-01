Saints’ surge falls short, Eagles win

The West Coast Eagles overcame some poor play at times to over run the St Kilda Saints by 19 points at Domain Stadium.

St Kilda started the first quarter in a similar fashion to last week getting out to a double-digit lead at the first break.

West Coast meanwhile looked sloppy and at some times disinterested in the first term and two turnovers from kick-ins hurt them on the scoreboard.

Despite the strong opening quarter play the Saints struggled with accuracy in front of the goals kicking 6.7 for the quarter.

The second quarter was very much the same with St Kilda controlling the game for the most part but again the theme of the night for the Saints was kicking at goal, despite have nine more scoring shots than the Eagles the Saints only led at the half time break by nine points.

West Coast was accurate as usual in front of goal but the pressure from St Kilda was suffocating at times and they just couldn’t get momentum.

The third term was a dog fight for both teams with the scoreboard see-sawing, West Coast managed to get the game back to a one-goal St Kilda advantage at the three-quarter time siren.

The fourth was all Josh J Kennedy who had been held in relative check for most of the night but by the end of the game he would have four goals and be the saviour for the West Coast side again.

St Kilda started the quarter well but as time dragged on they ran out of legs, by the time West Coast had started to apply pressure on the scoreboard the Saints were cooked.

The missed shots would ultimately prove costly for St Kilda as West Coast ran away winners.

Final score

West Coast Eagles 18.8.116

St Kilda Saints 13.19.97