Sydney FC vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

After clinching the Premiers Plate, Sydney FC now host A-League darkhorse Melbourne City in a match between two sides that could face off again come the finals. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

Sydney continue to go from strength to strength, securing a 3-nil win away from home against the dangerous Perth Glory.

Not many teams have been able to go to Perth and win so convincingly but Sydney have done so twice now this season. Such results are testament to their unrivalled work ethic and clinical nature.

Having scored just under 50 goals this season, Sydney’s offensive arsenal is well complemented by a ridiculously stingy defence that has conceded only 11 goals all season. If we are looking at statistics alone, one could pencil in Sydney as champions already.

However, despite their dominance, Sydney cannot let hubris get the better of them, particularly against a City team that has caused them a fair share of trouble in the two matches they have.

Indeed, City should have secured three points against Sydney in the early rounds of the competition, only to let a 1-nil lead slip against a ten-man Sky Blue unit at ANZ Stadium.

Months later, City produced arguably their best first-half performance of the year, only to lose 3-1 after Manny Muscat was sent off for two stupid challenges during the opening 45 minutes.

City need to replicate that first-half effort if they are to stand a chance of beating Sydney FC, let alone winning the A-League title.

Midfielders Nick Fitzgerald, Nicolas Colazo, Neil Kilkenny and Luke Brattan need to work overtime and press Sydney aggressively in a bid to avoid the Sky Blues establishing control.

Too often, teams this season have let Sydney play, but on the few occasions that they have been pressed, the Sky Blues have found themselves against the wall, particularly against Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Prediction

City, despite their inconsistencies, remains a side that can win the competition. We have yet to see City produce a complete 90-minute performance and if they do so here, they are great value to produce the upset.

Anything less though and the Sydney FC juggernaut will roll on.

City to win 2-1