Tiger Woods will not play the Masters

Fourteen-time grand slam winner Tiger Woods says he will not compete in next week’s Masters after failing to recover from his latest back injury.

It will mark only the third time 41-year-old Woods has missed the year’s first major since he first competed at Augusta National in 1995.

Four-times champion Woods did not play the Masters in 2014 and 2016 and tied for 17th in 2015.

“I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn’t allow me the time to get tournament ready,” a statement on his official website read.

“I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible.”

The 14-times major winner said he would still be at Augusta National’s clubhouse on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST) for the annual Champions Dinner ahead of the April 6-9 Masters.

“Augusta National has been a very important place to me and my family for over 20 years, and while I’m disappointed, it will be good to be back there Tuesday,” the Woods statement read.

Woods returned to the PGA Tour in January after a 17-month absence due to a back surgery but has not played a tournament since he pulled out of a European Tour event in Dubai because of a back spasm in early February.

He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open after shooting rounds of 76 and 72 and shot an opening-round 77 a week later in Dubai.

Woods has not won a major title since he clinched the 14th of his career at the 2008 U.S. Open and his form has slumped dramatically as he has battled injury in recent years.

This year’s Masters marks the 20th anniversary of Woods winning the first of his four Green Jackets at Augusta National. He also won the title in 2001, 2002 and 2005.