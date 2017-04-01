WATCH: Adelaide forward Josh Jenkins leaves for hospital after blow to ribs against Hawthorn

Adelaide Crows key forward Josh Jenkins has been taken to hospital after a seemingly innocuous incident during his side’s Round 2 match-up against Hawthorn at the MCG.

In the process of contesting for the ball, Jenkins received a knock from Hawthorn debutant Teia Miles.

However, Jenkins immediately grimaced in pain, and required the help of staff before leaving the ground in the opening quarter.

Shortly afterwards, the 199cm forward left for hospital to have scans. Though there have been suggestions the problem may be with Jenkins’ ribs, hip or shoulder, it is yet to be confirmed what exactly he has injured.

However, the Crows were able to get the job done with one player less, coming away with a 24-point victory over the Hawks.