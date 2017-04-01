West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

Jenkins taken to hospital after blow to ribs

The West Coast Eagles and St Kilda Saints do battle in Round 2 of the AFL season. Join The Roar starting from 7:40pm (AEDT) for live scores from the match and a blog of the game.

West Coast had a comfortable win away from home against North Melbourne in Round 1, While St Kilda were blown away by the Demons after the first quarter.

The Eagles return home looking to extend their current winning streak against St Kilda, who have struggled in recent years against West Coast, especially in Western Australia, where they were beaten last year by 93 points.

The Saints announced at the start of the season they change their travel routines before interstate games, after a woeful record away from home last year.

West Coast will look to Josh Kennedy and Mark LeCras to fire again. If Jake Carlisle can keep Kennedy in reasonable check, it will go a long way to getting the Saints a win.

Sharrod Wellingham will look to play on young gun Paddy McCartin in what should be an intriguing match-up.

It’s going to be a challenging matchup for the Saints who after so much positive talk in the off-season now look likely to be an 0-2 side after the first two weeks.

Can they lift and take an unlikely win on the road? They’ve struggled as a travelling team and haven’t beaten the Eagles in Perth since 2010.

Prediction

Given the Eagles’ Round 1 form and the Saints’ poor recent travel record, this could be a very long day for St Kilda fans.



West Coast Eagles by 30 points

