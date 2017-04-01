Is it wrong to support more than one club?

Get used to the name Gideon Gela-Mosby

The Cowboys show their Queensland resilience to down the Rabbitohs

All sports have diehard, one-club fans who will stick with their team through thick and thin, premierships or wooden spoons. They set the standard for footy fans.

But do they really?

These fans are often biased and are only in a good mood when their team wins. When their side loses, or a negative opinion of the team is put forward, these fans are quickly on the defensive.

The worst example was the 2008 AFL grand final. The Cats had lost the game and I went into Geelong to see the vibe. It was terrible, people ripping down Cats posters, throwing stuff into the streets and even setting a large stuffed cat on fire.

If some were Hawks supporters as well, maybe they would not have got so angry about the loss. So the question has to be asked: is it okay to support more than one team?

I say yes, without a doubt. Why not keep your options open and barrack for a second or third team (in my case five) to allow yourself to enjoy sport even more?

Newcastle supporters are in a bad way, having only won two games in the last two seasons. They are a dead team walking, so why not find another team to cheer for until they get their act together?

I’m not saying abandoned ship and leave the Knights to sink, but why not feed off the success of another team and allow yourself some joy in the game? After all, teams come and go, the game will be forever.

Many fans have a soft spot for another club and that’s okay. It’s not disloyal to support another team – and when they play each other, it’s a win-win.

There is a club of AFL fans that each year go to the grand final dressed in gear that is half and half. These fans aren’t particuarly loyal to any club, just the AFL itself, and good on them – why miss out on a grand final just because your team is not there?

By choosing more than one team to support, fans can enjoy the game more.

What do you think Roarers? Is it okay to support more than one team?