Brisbane clobber Central Coast 5-1

The Brisbane Roar took a commanding 5-1 win over the Central Coast Mariners at home on Sunday night.

After a slow stalemate in the first half, the Mariners were the first to draw blood with Ferriera’s quality strike giving the visitors a shock lead here in Brisbane.

However, after Roy O’Donovan’s crossbar hit, the Roar stirred and started to dominate the match with a hatrick from Jamie Maclaren and goals from Thomas Broich and Nick D’Agostino to give Brisbane a comfortable 5-1 win.

The first half was slow with both teams struggling to create chances and pass the ball efficiently.

The half was dominated by the defence of both teams when, apart from a shot from Brisbane being blocked on the line, both teams struggled to even create shooting opportunities in either half.

The second half however was in complete contrast to the first as the Mariners dominated the early stages, and after capitalising from a Brisbane error in midfield went in front via Fabio Ferriera’s quality strike past Jamie Young.

O’ Donnovan almost scored a second for the dangerous looking Mariners when he hit the crossbar, leaving Central Coast almost in complete control over the match.

However, like we have seen countless times before, this only stirred Brisbane who soon equalised through Jamie Maclaren’s followed up strike past Necevski.

Brisbane then began to dominate the match further with Maclaren scoring two quick goals, one from a cross from Brown and one from great play from Broich.

Broich then scored himself slotting the ball coolly past Necevski before D’Agostino scored a wonderful curling effort to seal a fantastic win for Brisbane.

Final score

Brisbane Roar 5

Central Coast Mariners 1