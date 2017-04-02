Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners A-League live scores, blog

The Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners are set to go head to head at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7pm (AEST).

The Roar have had the better season but will be wary of the Mariners, whose away form is superior to their efforts on the Central Coast.

The Mariners come into the match after a tough 3-2 loss at home to Adelaide United and need to defend better against a Brisbane outfit who can attack in numbers.

Additionally, the Mariners will be looking to turn around recent results against Brisbane, who have beaten them in their two games this season.

Brisbane enter the match after a gritty 1-0 home win over the Victory and will bring the confidence of beating a title rival into this game.

Star forward Jamie Maclaren will aim to add to his goal tally for the season, while he’s attracting interest from a number of clubs worldwide. He also will attempt to continue his impressive form against the Mariners, whom he has already scored on this season.

The Roar have won 27 out of the 40 matches played between these rivals, with the Mariners picking up only seven.

The Roar find themselves at fourth on the table with nine wins but are still well behind the top two teams in the league, Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

The Mariners, on the other hand, are currently at the bottom of the table but things are pretty tight down there – an unexpected win or two could be enough to avoid the spoon, though finals appears well out of reach.

Prediction

There is no reason to suggest the outcome will be any different in this third encounter between the two teams this season.

Brisbane to win 3-1

