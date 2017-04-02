Cats come back to win by 1

The Geelong Cats have won a shootout at the Etihad against North Melbourne, overcoming a 31-point deficit to pinch the win in the last minute.

George Horlin-Smith was awarded a free kick for high contact from Braydon Preuss with only seconds left on the clock and kicked the goal to put Geelong a point ahead.

The Cats were well served by the usual supects, Patrick Dangerfield had 37 and was everywhere, Joel Selwood played a heroic last quarter, and Tom Hawkins and Daniel Menzel kicked 4 each.

It wasnt Geelong’s best performance, but they never gave up and gutsed out a victory. That is the trait of a good team.

North Melbourne was unlucky – they led for all bar the last minute and probably played the best footy of the day.

Shaun Higgins played the game of his life, Ben Cunnington was super, Ben Brown presented all day and Marley Williams ran all day, kicking what was nearly the match-winning goal.

In the end though it was the Cats victorious by the slim margin of one point.

Final score

Geelong Cats 17.10.112

North Melbourne Kangaroos 17.9.111