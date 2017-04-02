Eight talking points from NRL Round 5

There’s one undefeated team left in the NRL after Round 5, with the competition remaining a close fought one. Hard-fought games, along with high-quality rugby league headlined the weekend and this is The Roar‘s NRL talking points.

The Broncos are struggling to play 80 minutes

Brisbane lost to Canterbury and they shouldn’t have.

There is no simpler way to put it then that. They came into the opening game of Round 5 as the heavy favourites and after taking the lead in atrocious conditions, they should have closed the match out. If they are going to be premiership contenders, then closing the game out was a must.

But they didn’t. Read into the Jordan Kahu ‘try’ from a short dropout that didn’t go ten metres all you want, but the fact of the matter is it still shouldn’t have flipped the game on its head.

Sure, Josh Reynolds had a brilliant game and led the Bulldogs back into it after fighting hard to keep them in it, but the Broncos were up seven points to nothing against a Bulldogs attack that didn’t look threatening.

Reynolds and Brad Abbey laid on two tries in four minutes though, with Brisbane’s defence opening up like the Red Sea and they never recovered. They couldn’t find another try despite opportunities, and they didn’t dominate the final 20 minutes of the game like Wayne Bennett would have liked.

The problem for Brisbane is it’s not the first time it happened, and they simply don’t look like scoring enough points to be able to not play the 80. That’s not me having a go at Brisbane, but it is an implication that they haven’t been impressive in attack for most of the season.

In Round 4, they let the Raiders back into a contest after leading 12-2 into the final 20 and the week before they drifted in and out of the contest against the Melbourne Storm.

It’s still early days in 2017 and the Broncos do have a few wins, but if they are going to challenge they need to start producing full games of football.

Are Manly the real deal?

Wow. If there’s one word to describe Manly’s last couple of weeks, then that’s it.

The widely held view of the Sea Eagles coming into the season was that they were going to struggle and the first two rounds more or less confirmed that as they struggled in a pair of losses to the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Since then though, they have played a different style of football with Daly Cherry-Evans starting to live up to his price tag and it’s worked a treat. Instead of a predictable attack, they have built on the back of some strong defensive work, particularly on their own goalline and been able to throw plenty at opposition teams.

The Roosters at times looked shocked by what Manly were producing on Friday, but it was the third time in a row they have done so after victories against the North Queensland Cowboys and Canterbury Bulldogs.

While Manly aren’t premiership favourites – far from it – they are improving fast and could prove to be a thorn in the side of a lot of teams during 2017.

And on those first two points…

Round 6 will open with plenty of intrigue

Manly beat the Roosters and the Bulldogs beat the Broncos. If you had of prophesized that before Round 1, people would have laughed at you.

The opening game of Round 6 pits the Broncos and Roosters against each other in what will be an incredibly important game with both teams having their own reasons to desperately require victory.

Even though the Roosters are near the top of the ladder, their form isn’t where it was during the first couple of rounds of the competition. The last three weeks have seen a controversial win against the Panthers, an unconvincing one against South Sydney and now the loss to Manly.

The Broncos, on the other hand are letting teams back into the game and not playing to anywhere near their potential.

It shapes as a game with plenty on the line to open Round 6, but whichever side could well start a run of form up to the representative round break and beyond.

If the Cowboys make a push, their $10 million man will lead the charge

217 metres, and dominating ones at that. Jason Taumalolo is an almost impossible man to tackle and if the Cowboys are going to go anywhere this year, then he will have to be the leading light.

It was hardly a surprise when Jason Taumalolo tied as winner of the Dally M medal last season and took out the Rugby League Player Association award. He had a sensational season and the Cowboys locking him down to a ten-year contract shows just how valuable he is.

With Matt Scott out for the season and Ben Hannant not at the Cowboys this season, he will have to stand up and carry an extra load for the Cowboys to go anywhere, as he did on Friday in North Queensland’s win over the Rabbitohs.

The Cowboys missed him badly over the previous fortnight when he was out suspended, and there is simply no way around the fact that he is among the best forwards in the game.

Newcastle’s second win isn’t far away

The Knights are not the same side they were last year when they only picked up a single victory. They have resolve in defence and more attacking options who look threatening, and they almost proved that against Cronulla.

Despite being down 18-6, they hung in through the second half and did a stack of defence to thwart the attacking threat of Cronulla, who should have scored a number of times – and that’s a problem in itself for the reigning premiers, but we will talk about that another day.

Newcastle then found a way to get a pair of tries and tie the game up into the last ten minutes. Even if the tries had elemets of luck to them, the Knights scrapped all game long and stayed in the contest, which is something the 2016 Knights didn’t do.

A week after having 40 ran up by Penrith, they looked like a different side in the Shire. Mark my words. A second victory isn’t far away and the opportunity presents itself next Friday against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Melbourne are clinical and will go close to another big dance

And then there was one. The Storm are the only undefeated team left in the competition and they were oh so clinical in their demolition of the Penrith Panthers on Saturday.

They built everything off their defensive effort, as they have done for years and a team with Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk at the fore are showing no signs of slowing down.

The way Melbourne always get every part of their 17 to fit in around the superstars is fascinating and with Billy Slater back in the side, they look stronger than ever.

A lost grand final last year will only serve as momentum for a 2017 charge, and at the moment it’s hard to see permitting injuries which team is going to stop them in September.

Kieran Foran is back and the Warriors are better for it

Sunday afternoon in Auckland saw the return of Kieran Foran. He was a superstar before everything went pear-shaped at Parramatta last year and despite not playing first grade for 300 days, came back with a bang showing glimpses of his old self.

Foran barely had a poor touch all game, combining with the Warriors spine of Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to cause havoc for the Titans defence. He was happy to take on the line, throw good passes and even came away with a try.

While it’s good to see him back on a personal level, from the club’s perspective it’s close to the best they have played all season. Even if their defence has a lot of issues to sort out, the attack will only improve the more the New Zealand international spine plays together, and Foran is a key part of that.

The Dragons won’t be the same without Josh Dugan

The Dragons picked up another victory against the Tigers to close Round 5, but it came at a cost with the in-form Josh Dugan pulling up lame and going off with a probably hamstring injury.

Given he needed assistance to walk off and pulled up with no one around him, Dragons (and New South Wales) fans can only fear the worst, with Dugan likely to miss some time.

Unfortunately for the Dragons, they are due for a tough next month of football, with matches against the Manly Sea Eagles, North Queensland Cowboys, Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters.

It’s as tough of a draw as you could get, but if the Dragons have to do it without Dugan, they will be a different side. Dugan has started the season in sensational form and has been just one of the reasons the Red V have started the season so strongly.

While nothing is confirmed about his injury yet, if he is out, the Dragons are really going to struggle for the next four weeks.

Roarers, what did you make of Round 5? Drop a comment and let us know.