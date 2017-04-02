 

Hawks veteran Birchall fractures jaw

    Hawthorn premiership defender Grant Birchall will miss up to a month of AFL after fracturing his jaw during their loss to Adelaide on Saturday.

    Birchall copped a knock midway through the first quarter at the MCG and will go under the knife despite managing to play out the game.

    The 29-year-old is one of several Hawks who emerged sore from the game alongside Isaac Smith (corked hip) and Liam Shiels (corked leg).

    “Grant had scans last night which unfortunately confirmed a fracture of the jaw,” Hawthorn football boss Jason Burt said on Sunday.

    “He will have surgery today and we will have a better idea on his timeline for return following that. At this stage it is likely to be somewhere between three-four weeks.

    “It’s a disappointing result for Grant so early in the season but he’ll be doing everything he can to return to the field as soon as possible.”

