The High Five: Super Rugby Round 6

The latest round of Super Rugby has wrapped up and it was a round of few surprises in terms of the overall results, with all matches resulting in wins for the favoured sides – though many were not with the ease most seemed to be expecting.

The Rebels disappoint

While it has not been a great start to the year for the Melbourne franchise, the signs were there from the previous few rounds in their performances against the Chiefs and Waratahs that the side was starting to come together but unfortunately it all fell flat in Dunedin.

Under the roof at Forsyth Barr stadium, the Rebels were lethargic and listless, displaying little cohesion and frankly attitude as they were comfortably put away by a Highlanders side who were less than perfect themselves and still struggling with a massive injury toll.

In this time of uncertainty, it was an incredibly poor showing.

Crossing the stripe is a must

‘Take the points’ is often the catchcry when an easy shot at goal is in the offing but these days, particularly against New Zealand sides it is simply not as simple.

When the field position is on offer, you must find a way to get across the try line and I would suggest the Chiefs and Bulls match played in Hamilton is a perfect example.

The Bulls played a splendid match in Hamilton, dominating for long periods, particularly in the first half yet only had three penalty goals to show for their efforts come halftime, despite their dominance.

It certainly didn’t feel like enough at the time and so it proved, losing by 16 in the end, three tries to nil.

Of course the penalty kick still has its place but it will be a rare occurrence to defeat any of the Kiwi sides by relying on your goal kicker and the Bulls, while easy to say in hindsight, should have chanced their arm a bit more.

Reds show some fire

It may seem an odd thing to say, considering the Reds conceded a bonus point defeat to the Hurricanes at home but there was a lot to like about their performance.

Missing their best first five and having just travelled back from overseas, the Reds put in a stirring second half defensive effort to almost frustrate the Hurricanes and threaten a massive upset.

One fifteen-minute period in particular in the second forty was particularly impressive as they kept repelling wave after wave of attack.

To me, this is a tremendous sign that the Reds are starting to build an excellent culture within the squad, there is plenty to judge from a side’s defensive attitude and while the results haven’t been as many would have hoped, it’s a good indicator that the big ship is turning.

Crusaders, Chiefs and Stormers keep on keeping on

The only remaining unbeaten sides within Super Rugby heading into Round 6 have all managed to keep their unbeaten status alive for another week, the Chiefs overcoming a strong Bulls challenge, the Stormers disposing of a disappointing Cheetahs effort while the Crusaders rolled out a reasonably comfortable win in Sydney, all of the sides grabbing a bonus point to boot.

The Crusaders record will certainly remain intact with the bye next week, but with the Chiefs heading to Newlands next weekend it is likely only two sides will have their unbeaten record intact come Round 8 and it shapes as a fascinating clash, the new and improved Stormers hosting one of the competitions favourites likely to be without a couple of their big names.

With the finals match from last year between the same two sides fresh in the memory for the Stormers, given that they were thrashed at home and I have no doubt this match would have been circled in the diary for some time, mark this game down as one to watch next weekend.

Thriller at Ellis

In what could easily be described as the best game of the year so far, the Lions got over the top of the Sharks at home in a thrilling match, 34 points to 29.

Skill, pace, intensity, controversy and some really handy goal kicking, the match had it all and remember the name of Curwin Bosch, a 19 year old first five who Spiro, a few Mondays ago suggested was like a young Dan Carter, an excellent young prospect.

If you have not watched this match, I highly recommend taking in a viewing if you can make the time and for simple enjoyment, watch Taqele Naiyaravoro’s try-scoring effort for the Waratahs against the Crusaders.

So that wraps up Round 6 of Super Rugby with my five major talking points and we are really starting to get a feel and see the separation between the likely playoff aspirants and, well, the rest.

Until next week then.