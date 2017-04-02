Lightning down Firebirds in Super Netball

The Sunshine Coast Lightning have made amends for their first round Super Netball draw against the Queensland Firebirds with a crushing 60-49 victory before a record home crowd.

When the Lightning debuted against the Firebirds in February they squandered a three-goal lead into the last quarter, drawing the historic clash 56-all.

But with classy shooters Caitlin Bassett (11/11) and Stephanie Wood (2/2) producing the perfect opening quarter on Sunday the Lightning grabbed a 15-12 lead over their state rivals which they never surrendered.

The victory keeps the Lightning within one point of competition leaders the Giants, the only team to beat them in a thriller this season.

Bassett finished the clash at the University of Sunshine Coast with 45 from 47 while Wood made some tough goals for her 15 from 18.

The closest the Firebirds got to their opposition was early in the third quarter when they closed to 31-30.

England international and Lightning captain Geva Mentor showed why she is one of the world’s best defenders. continually frustrating Firebird’s gun Romelda Aiken (30 from 42) who was out-of-sorts in her first game back from injury.

Lightning came out firing in the second term scoring the first three goals, opening up an 18-12 lead.

Things got a little heated at times between Aiken and Mentor as they battled underneath the hoop, with Firebirds coach Roselee Jencke throwing Abigail Latu-Meafou into the fray in the second quarter.