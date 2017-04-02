Mack the Knife to debut for the Waratahs this afternoon

Higginbotham, Tongan Thor link for try of the year contender

Waratahs fans are in for a treat when Mack Mason debuts against the Crusaders at Alliance this afternoon.

If the 20-year-old can be half as successful as Bobby Darin’s smash hit song Mack the Knife in 1959, the fans will be well satisfied.

Born in Mitchell, 587 clicks west of Brisbane in cattle and sheep territory with a population of around 1300, Mason’s rugby was honed at Churchie, a rugby stronghold.

Will he be overawed taking on the might of the Crusaders, unbeaten this season?

No way, he’s a cool customer as he proved when he landed a penalty after time for the Australian under 20s to beat the Junior All Blacks for the first time in a decade.

And last season, having signed with the Melbourne Storm in the under 20s, Mason’s footballing skills were further honed by Craig Bellamy, Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, and on standby for Cooper Cronk when he was rested.

When he decided to return to rugby, it came as a shock he choose the Waratahs and not the Reds.

How many Queenslanders turn their backs on their own?

Precious few.

Mason replaces Wallaby 10 Bernard Foley who is still having concussion problems suffered pre-season.

Mason’s understanding with half Jake Gordon will also be a major plus as the 23-year-old is playng so well he’s keeping Wallaby half Nick Phipps on the bench.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has bee forced to make further backline changes with Wallaby Ron Horne out injured.

He’s been replaced in the centres by Israel Folau with his full-back spot handed over to Cameron Clark to make his starting debut

A Knox Australian Schoolboy, Clark has spent the last four years with the Australian Sevens, as well as,competing in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and the Rio Olympics last year.

A midfielder, Clark was one of the few Australians to play well in Rio, with the men totally overshadowed by the gold-medal winning Aussie girls.

Clark, born in Auckland, is the son of Fox’s chief rugby caller Greg Clark, and like Mason, will be an exciting prospect for the Waratah faithful.

The Crusaders will be without All Black captain Kieran Read, Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu, and Rchie Mo’uga, but they are still a quality side that has the mocka on the Waratahs, having won 17 of their 23 head to heads.

And with the Hurricanes to meet next week awau, this afternoon will be vital for the Waratahs to chalk up a win to stay in touch having won only two of their five games this season.

A lot will depend on lock Dean Mumm and his behemoth partner Will Skelton.

At long last Mumm played well last time out when the Waratahs overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Rebels in the shadow of full time.

More of that from Mumm, and with Skelton throwing his huge frame around with meaning for most of the 80 minutes, and anything is possible.

But all eyes will be on Mack Mason, Cameron Clark, and Jake Gordon.

They will form the foundation of the Waratahs’ backline of the future.