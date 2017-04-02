Melbourne Demons vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

The second round continues at the MCG this afternoon, as the Melbourne Demons host the Carlton Blues. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 3:20pm AEST.
After many lean years, there’s a real sense of optimism around the Demons right now.
They narrowly missed the finals last season and are expected to improve in 2017. A convincing win against St Kilda last week seemed to justify a lot of the confidence some observers have in them.
But the reality of their 2016 season was that for every really impressive performance that seemed to indicate a permanent improvement, there’d be a disappointing loss to a low ranked team that would set them back again.
Probably the most notable of these disappointments was against today’s opposition in Carlton.
In round 22 of last season Melbourne were coming off strong wins against Hawthorn and Port Adelaide and appeared to have a real shot at sneaking into the eight.
But a strangely tepid display against the Blues effectively ended their season with a whimper.
It goes without saying that developing teams are usually inconsistent. But at some point they have to reach a stage where they win the games they should do, and that’s been a problem for the Demons.
If Melbourne are to play finals this year, they need to hold their nerve and win these games.
There’s plenty on the line for Carlton as well.
While they’re not expected to push for September action this season, they would surely want to show real improvement over last year.
They weren’t especially impressive in round one against the Tigers, losing by 43 points, but there were certainly some good patches. And some encouraging individual displays by the likes of Lachie Plowman, Caleb Marchbank and first gamer Sam Petrevski-Seton.
At selection, Carlton coach Brendan Bolton has decided to try and build on that first up effort, naming an unchanged lineup. It’s not often you see that after a seven-goal loss.
For the Dees, Dom Tyson comes in for his first game of the season, as does James Harmes. They replace Bernie Vince who was suspended in round one, and Joel Smith who injured his shoulder.
Prediction
Melbourne are strong favourites, and for good reason. In every part of the ground they look superior to the Blues. While they still rely a little too much on some inconsistent youngsters that’s even more the case for Carlton. The Demons simply have more quality and attacking weapons.
Melbourne by 40 points.
3:43pm
TomC said | 3:43pm | ! Report
The Blues have definitely had more territory in the last few minutes.
They go forward, but Thomas is harshly penalised for a push in the back and Jetta has a chance to clear.
3:41pm
TomC said | 3:41pm | ! Report
Melbourne haven’t been all that convincing clearly the ball from the half back. Lots of nervous short kicks, often not really advantaging a teammate.
3:37pm
TomC said | 3:37pm | ! Report
GOAL CARLTON
The Demons muck around with it at half back, and Curnow is the beneficiary as he swoops on a loose ball and fires a hopeful snap shot toward goal.
The ball bounces on its end and goes through for a major. Sloppy by the Dees and Curnow made them pay.
Melbourne 20
Carlton 13
3:33pm
TomC said | 3:33pm | ! Report
GOAL MELBOURNE
A long kick to the top of the square by Stretch, and Weideman takes a strong mark at the top of the square.
No missing from there. Melbourne extend their lead with a goal.
Melbourne 20
Carlton 7
3:31pm
TomC said | 3:31pm | ! Report
GOAL CARLTON
Gibbs through the middle of the ground kicks long looking for Kreuzer. Opposed by Gawn, he can’t mark, but Matt Wright is lurking at the front of the pack, and he roves and quickly snaps a neat goal.
Carlton off the mark through an excellent crumbing goal.
Melbourne 14
Carlton 7
3:30pm
TomC said | 3:30pm | ! Report
The Blues have held their own in general play, but Melbourne look a lot more dangerous going forward.
3:30pm
TomC said | 3:30pm | ! Report
GOAL MELBOURNE
The Blues can’t clear properly, and Watts receives forward of centre for the Dees.
He spots Jones all on his own at the point of 50 and finds him with a searching left foot kick.
Jones marks, and has enough space to turn and pound through a long goal.
Melbourne 13
Carlton 1
3:28pm
TomC said | 3:28pm | ! Report
Harmes receives a short kick just inside 50. Too short for a mark, but he springs to his left and finds space to take a long shot.
But it hits the post for a behind.
3:26pm
TomC said | 3:26pm | ! Report
Carlton have settled well after conceding that early goal, and are doing more of the attacking in the last couple of minutes.
3:26pm
TomC said | 3:26pm | ! Report
Kreuzer had a great game last week, but Gawn is well on top of him in the hit outs early.