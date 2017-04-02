Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

The Melbourne Victory host the Wellington Phoenix, boosted by the return of a host of internationals. Join The Roar for live scores, commentary and your say from 5pm AEST.

Besart Berisha, Marco Rojas, Jai Ingham and James Troisi have been named in Victory’s squad to face Wellington.

They will be looking to bounce back this week after their depleted side lost 1-0 to the Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium, before that they won three of their previous four matches.

The motivation in this one is that a draw with the Phoenix will give them a home semi-final, however it won’t be easy as Wellington’s motivation is a spot in the finals is still up for grabs.

They must overcome their poor record against the Victory away from home, where they have only won once and lost 11 times and drew three times.

They did however beat Melbourne the last time these two sides met, it was a 3-0 win at Westpac Stadium in January.

Wellington captain Andrew Durante was happy with his side’s 5-0 win over Newcastle last week.

“We felt like a performance like that (against Newcastle) was coming. I didn’t expect it to come when so many people were missing, but it’s what we’re capable of. We’ve got a big game against Victory, so hopefully we can back it up and keep our finals hopes alive,” Durante said.

For the Victory Troisi says it’s important they find form heading towards the finals.

“We want to hit our best form running into the playoffs. These games are more important than all the others. Wellington do have a chance mathematically to get into the playoffs. It’s going to be a tough game, they’re going to be up for it,” Troisi said.

Prediction

The Victory will be too good here as they march towards the finals.

Victory 2-1

Join The Roar for live scores, commentary and your say from 5pm AEST.