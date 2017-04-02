New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

It’s the league’s most inconsistent team taking on the side with the best attitude when the New Zealand Warriors host the Gold Coast Titans in Round 5. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2pm (AEST).
It’s hard to imagine the Warriors playing any worse than they have to start 2017, and they will hope Kieran Foran can be the answer to their problems.
While the Warriors’ attack has been poor, their defence is the real problem, with the Auckland club leaking 98 points across the four rounds.
It’s not the worst record in the competition, but they haven’t yet conceded under 20 points, even in their only win of the season, against the Newcastle Knights in Round 1.
When your attack isn’t working, with Shaun Johnson the only sign of danger, it’s impossible to win games defending like that.
The issue with their defence has been the forwards and structure. The Dragons ran through some gaping holes during the first 20 minutes of their contest last week and their forwards were regularly losing the battle in the middle of the park.
That’s a recipe for losing games, and it’s followed the Warriors around like a bad smell this year.
Foran’s return will give them more in attack, but he could be rusty, having not played for 12 months. Ata Hingano is the man out of the side.
The Titans, on the other hand, have been a completely different side since Jarryd Hayne was injured during their Round 2 loss to the Newcastle Knights, and while they also only have a single victory for the season, the signs are much more positive.
After starting out with losses to the Sydney Roosters and Knights, Gold Coast answered their critics with a spirited performance to knock over the Eels, despite being depleted by injuries.
While the Titans lost to North Queensland last week, they stayed in the game despite only having 20 per cent possession for the first 20 minutes and used their attacking opportunities well.
Even though the Titans forwards didn’t dominate the Cowboys’ pack, they did against the Eels and should do the same here.
The Titans do cop a blow up front through, with Agnatius Paasi out, replaced by Leivaha Pulu.
Prediction
It’s impossible to tip the Warriors until they prove they can compete. The inconsistency has struck again and despite Foran being back, the Titans will grind their way to a win.
Titans by 8.
2:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:14pm | ! Report
9′ – Wallace and James with some strong runs to bring the Titans out of the red zone before they spread left and Greenwood brings it up, picking up a penalty. Much needed one that.
Warriors 6
Titans 0
2:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:13pm | ! Report
8′ – The Warriors start this set just 30 metres out and will have another chance to attack. Thompson brings it forward before Lillyman goes through the centre of the park and is taken just 15 out. Left now from Foran to Mannering and Johnson who links with Kata and he has some space, but is eventually wrapped up. Gavet settles through the middle now before Foran shows it right, links with Johnson and he turns it inside for Tuivasa-Sheck who is taken there. Last play and Foran with the chip into the sun, but a poor chase and easy take for Davis.
Warriors 6
Titans 0
2:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:12pm | ! Report
7′ – The Titans get us back underway through the boot of Roberts and it’s Lillyman to bring it back strongly on the first carry. Thompson the next and a quick play the ball allows Gavet to pick up some good metres and a penalty for a second effort in the tackle.
Warriors 6
Titans 0
2:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:11pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by SHAUN JOHNSON
Warriors 6
Titans 0
2:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:10pm | ! Report
4′ – TRY WARRIORS, SHAUN JOHNSON
Kata and Maumalo bring it away for the Warriors before Isaac Luke goes from dummy half, bursts through a yawning gap in the defensive line with a half dummy to Bodene Thompson who was coming up on the right and is away! The chase isn’t coming and it’s a 2-on-1 with Luke linking to Johnson who runs away to score under the sticks. Lovely work from Luke and it’s the hosts onto the scoreboard first.
Warriors 4
Titans 0
2:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:09pm | ! Report
3′ – James and Wallace start this set off for the Titans picking up some reasonable metres before Greenwood runs down this left hand edge and is shut down. Shift right now where McQueen is wrapped up with it before Proctor held on halfway. On the last it’s Elgey kicking under pressure with a bomb allowed to bounce. The Titans come up with it and another kick goes through, sitting up but Tuivasa-Sheck with a lovely effort to get back.
Warriors 0
Titans 0
2:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:07pm | ! Report
2′ – The Warriors working it away through the backs before Mannering brings it up to halfway. Foran now with a good run to the left, finding some space before linking with Hoffman who is taken there. It’s Johnson kicking high on the last from 30 out, Tuivasa-Sheck chasing through and taking it but being tackled.
Warriors 0
Titans 0
2:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:06pm | ! Report
1′ – Away we go in Auckland! Titans with first use of the ball and it’s Jarrod Wallace with the first run before Pulu goes to the left side of the ground and makes some good metres. Simpkins with a good dart from dummy half before Wallace has a second run and they come right with James taking a tackle. Roberts with the first kick from shy of halfway and a good run back from Fusitu’a.
Warriors 0
Titans 0
2:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:05pm | ! Report
0′ – Teams are out there now. Warriors to kick-off.
Warriors 0
Titans 0
1:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:55pm | ! Report
Roarers, who are you tipping this afternoon?
1:58pm
Richard Maybury said | 1:58pm | ! Report
Think Worries will do the job