New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

It’s the league’s most inconsistent team taking on the side with the best attitude when the New Zealand Warriors host the Gold Coast Titans in Round 5. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2pm (AEST).

It’s hard to imagine the Warriors playing any worse than they have to start 2017, and they will hope Kieran Foran can be the answer to their problems.

While the Warriors’ attack has been poor, their defence is the real problem, with the Auckland club leaking 98 points across the four rounds.

It’s not the worst record in the competition, but they haven’t yet conceded under 20 points, even in their only win of the season, against the Newcastle Knights in Round 1.

When your attack isn’t working, with Shaun Johnson the only sign of danger, it’s impossible to win games defending like that.

The issue with their defence has been the forwards and structure. The Dragons ran through some gaping holes during the first 20 minutes of their contest last week and their forwards were regularly losing the battle in the middle of the park.

That’s a recipe for losing games, and it’s followed the Warriors around like a bad smell this year.

Foran’s return will give them more in attack, but he could be rusty, having not played for 12 months. Ata Hingano is the man out of the side.

The Titans, on the other hand, have been a completely different side since Jarryd Hayne was injured during their Round 2 loss to the Newcastle Knights, and while they also only have a single victory for the season, the signs are much more positive.

After starting out with losses to the Sydney Roosters and Knights, Gold Coast answered their critics with a spirited performance to knock over the Eels, despite being depleted by injuries.

While the Titans lost to North Queensland last week, they stayed in the game despite only having 20 per cent possession for the first 20 minutes and used their attacking opportunities well.

Even though the Titans forwards didn’t dominate the Cowboys’ pack, they did against the Eels and should do the same here.

The Titans do cop a blow up front through, with Agnatius Paasi out, replaced by Leivaha Pulu.

Prediction

It’s impossible to tip the Warriors until they prove they can compete. The inconsistency has struck again and despite Foran being back, the Titans will grind their way to a win.

Titans by 8.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 2pm (AEST) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.