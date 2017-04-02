Saints star Steven still in hospital

St Kilda star Jack Steven remains in hospital in Perth after suffering a punctured lung during his side’s AFL loss to West Coast on Saturday.

The tough midfielder was injured during a collision late in the game at Domain Stadium and has already been ruled out of next Sunday’s clash with Brisbane at Etihad Stadium.

He will stay in hospital for at least another night but is expected to be able to fly home once he is discharged.

“Jack sustained a punctured lung late in Saturday night’s game and was taken to hospital for observation,” Saints football boss Jamie Cox said.

“Due to the nature of the injury, Jack is unable to fly for the next day or two and will remain in Perth with club doctor Tim Barbour before flying back as soon as he is medically cleared.”

Veteran Saints defender Sean Dempster’s playing future meanwhile remains in doubt.

Dempster has not played football at any level during the season proper and the Saints on Thursday confirmed the 33-year-old had sought medical advice as he decides whether he can continue his career.

Coach Alan Richardson has declined to elaborate on Dempster’s condition but it is believed he is dealing with concussion-related issues.

Star forward Nick Riewoldt is a slight chance to return for the clash with Brisbane after injuring his knee in round one.

Richardson said Riewoldt has only been doing straight-line running, and would have to showcase his lateral movement before being given the green light to play.

“You never rule him out, he’s a bit of a freak like that,” Richardson said.