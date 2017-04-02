Stormers chalk up 50 against Cheetahs

Higginbotham, Tongan Thor link for try of the year contender

Number eight Sikhumbuzo Notshe grabbed a hat-trick of tries as a rampant Stormers overwhelmed South African rivals the Cheetahs with a bonus-point 53-10 victory to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

The home side ran in eight tries for a fifth victory in a row as wing Dillyn Leyds (two), centre Daniel du Plessis, flyhalf Robert du Preez and flanker Siya Kolisi also crossed the line.

The Stormers led 22-3 at halftime despite the Cheetahs having more possession, with Leyds key to their clinical attacking play, having switched from fullback to wing for the game.

The Cheetahs’ only score came from flanker Paul Schoeman and for the Bloemfontein-based side it was a fourth defeat in six games this campaign.