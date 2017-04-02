Stormers vs Cheetahs: Super Rugby live scores

The Stormers are looking to continue an unbeaten start to the year when they come up against the Cheetahs. Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 12:05am AEDT.

The Stormers have had four matches to start the season and so far won them all, defeating the Bulls 37-24, the Jaguares 32-25, the Kings 41-10, and most recently the Sunwolves 44-31.

That’s not the hardest of runs to have gone through so far, though, given the first two wins were at home and while the latter two were away they were against some the competition’s battlers.

However between those two away matches and a bye in that time it’s been a while since they played at their home ground, where they will get a chance to go to 5-0 tonight.

“After two away games separated by a bye week, it is exciting for us to be playing in front of our crowd at Newlands once again,” said Stormers coach Robbie Fleck.

“It will be another tough South African derby, but the players have put in plenty of hard work this week and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

The Cheetahs, on the other hand, have had wins to start with against the Bulls 34-28 and the Sunwolves 38-31 to start the season, before losing to the Jaguares 14-41 in Argentina and the Sharks 30-38.

The sides have played eight times so far in history, with the record being 5-3 in favour of the Stormers. Most notably they have won three in a row, including both matches last year.

Prediction

The Cheetahs have been a solid side this year but the Stormers at 4-0 seem to be at another level. This looks likely to be a competitive match, but the Stormers should get a win.

Stormers by 10.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 12:05am AEDT.