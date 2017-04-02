Tour of Flanders 2017: Spring Classics cycling live race updates, blog

It’s one of the toughest races on the cycling calendar when the peloton hit the west of Belgium for the Tour of Flanders (Ronde Van Vlaanderen). Join The Roar for live coverage from 8:45pm (AEST).
Raced over a distance of 260 kilometres, Flanders is using more or less the same course as last year when Peter Sagan rode away to win by 25 seconds.
While there are no recognised climbs in the first 100 kilometres of racing, there are 18 in the final 150 kilometres, making for a brutal finish.
Eleven of those climbs, including the final eight, are on cobblestones and with an extra five sections of the race on cobbles, it’s little wonder Flanders is regarded as one of the more brutal races.
Starting in Antwerp for the first time, the first 80 kilometres is without obstacles, before the cobbles and climbs come in rapid succession. But things don’t really get tough until they reach the final circuit: the daunting Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.
The Kwaremont comes in at 2.2 kilometres and is raced three times during the race, but it’s the final two trips up with the Paterberg following that will be most challenging.
With around 50 kilometres to go, the Kwaremont and Paterberg (400 metres at 12.5 per cent) are followed by the Koppenberg (600 metres at 11.6 per cent), Steenbeekdries (820 metres at 7.6 per cent), Taaienberg (800 metres at 7.1 per cent) and the Kruisberg (2500 at five per cent), before the Kwaremont and Paterberg are raced again.
That will be the deciding phase of the race, with only the strongest making it over. Last year, that was Sagan on his own, chased by the now-retired Fabian Cancellara and Sep Vanmarcke.
The intriguing thing about Flanders is that the final climb will be followed by a 13-kilometre stretch to the finish line, making timing of attacks and having something left for the race to the line crucial.
In a lot of races, it’s a case of first to go over the final climb wins, but the wind and weather can play such a large role in the west of Belgium.
After taking out the sprint classification at Tirreno–Adriatico and finishing second and third at Milan-San Remo and Gent-Wevelgem respectively, Sagan’s form suggests he is a strong chance at going back-to-back.
Gent-Wevelgem is often a good form guide for Flanders and Paris-Roubaix next week, so Greg Van Avermaet has done his chances no harm by winning the race.
Tom Boonen is another who can’t be discounted, despite some poor form, given he has won the race three times. Others to watch out for are Vanmarcke, Tiesj Benoot, former winner Alex Kristoff, Stijn Vandenbergh and 2016 Paris-Roubaix winner Matthew Hayman.
Prediction
It’s hard to see Peter Sagan losing, although he may have to outsprint Greg Van Avermaet and Tom Boonen.
Should be a cracker.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2017 Tour of Flanders from 8:45pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
9:48pm
Scott Pryde
The Cannondale rider who has gone flying off the front is Tom Van Asbroeck. He has quickly built a reasonable gap as well, and with Cannondale controlling the front of the bunch, the road so narrow no one else can get through, it’s impossible to start a chase.
Sky are also up there but don’t seem interested.
9:47pm
Scott Pryde
Well, well, well! That’s why Cannondale were on the front as they fire a shot with a rider heading off the front. Not sure who it was, but he is away.
At the back meanwhile, couple of riders at a standstill with the road being so narrow.
9:46pm
Scott Pryde
The peloton might not look like they are flying along, but the gap is falling and as they come onto the Kwaremont for the first time, it’s Sky and Cannondale at the front.
Bit of moisture on the side of the road after rain yesterday.
9:45pm
Scott Pryde
Katusha’s team leader Alexander Kristoff just hanging off the back of the bunch here after the peloton got stopped a little bit going round a 90 degree turn to the left.
9:43pm
Scott Pryde
Orica-Scott also near the front of the bunch here. It’s a wash of teams as they try to keep themselves at the front and out of trouble.
9:43pm
Scott Pryde
And we have live pictures! 144km to go for the breakaway, the gap at 9:30 and the peloton being driven by Cannondale Drapac and Bora. Sky lining up on the left hand side of the road as well and the peloton look to be moving as they get ready for the Kwaremont.
9:42pm
Scott Pryde
The breakaway are over the Kwaremont for the first time with a gap reading about 9:50. The peloton will be minutes away while the breakaway are shaping up for the Kortekeer, which is a 1km asphalt climb.
9:39pm
Scott Pryde
SBS showing replays of Matthew Hayman’s win at Paris-Roubaix last year. I’m not sure about you guys, but it still gives me goosebumps.
9:33pm
Scott Pryde
One of the FDJ riders has had a mechanical – Johan Le Bon by the looks of it, but he is on his way again pretty quickly.