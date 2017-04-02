Vixens down Magpies in netball derby

The Melbourne Vixens made it two wins from two Super Netball derby clashes with star-studded newcomers the Magpies, posting an impressive 60-56 victory at Hisense Arena on Sunday.

The win keeps the Vixens (5-1-1,) equal second on the ladder with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, one point behind the Sydney-based Giants, while the Magpies (3-4) stay in fifth.

There were three goals in it with a minute to play but the Vixens held strong under serious pressure to notch their fourth win in a row.

Vixens shooter Mwai Kumwenda was immense, outshining defender and Diamonds captain Sharni Layton and showing great athleticism in the air at goal to score 33 goals from 35 attempts.

Ever-reliable Magpies shooter Caitlin Thwaites top-scored for the match with 43 from 47 attempts.

Trailing by five, Collingwood called a tactical time out at 22-17. They regrouped to reel the advantage back to just one goal before half time (30-31) thanks to pressing and physical defence in the midcourt which forced Vixens errors.

The Vixens made another move early in the third quarter, jumping out to a 36-31 lead.

Magpies called a time out and introduced Shae Brown into the match at goal attack in the place of Cody Lange (7 from 9).

Chasing a seven-goal deficit, Diamonds captain Sharni Layton took two timely intercepts to propel the Magpies back into the match late in the third quarter to go to the break, down by 46-42.