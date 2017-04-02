Vixens win their toughest yet: McKinnis

Magpies coach Kristy Keppich-Birrell has challenged her star-studded team to step up before it’s too late after another Super Netball derby loss to Melbourne Vixens.

The Vixens made it two from two in derby clashes when they led at each change to win 60-56 victors in a tightly-contested round seven match at Hisense Arena on Sunday.

The win leaves the Vixens (5-1-1) level with the Sunshine Coast Lightning on 11 points at the halfway mark in the season, one point behind the undefeated, Sydney-based Giants.

For well-resourced start up team the Magpies (3-4), Keppich-Birrell said their season was on the line as they sit fifth on six points, having been among the pre-season favourites due to their strong recruiting.

“We certainly had enough of the ball to put some scoreboard pressure on but again just in those critical moments (we’re) not having the foresight to use a different style of game to keep possession and get the score on the board,” she said.

“The challenge to the team is to step up and put what I know and I see during the week out there on the court and what they’re absolutely capable of … and be a formidable force that they could be.”

Vixens coach Simone McKinnis said her side’s fourth win in a row was an important one as they showed significant progress.

“That was one of the most pleasing things, that capacity to keep the work rate up, to absorb the pressure, to stick to our game and push it all to the end,” she said.

“It was a really, really tough game from the very start and I think it was at another level to than we’ve had up until this point, it was tough.

“In previous years, if other teams would came back at us, we weren’t as good at responding.”

Vixens shooter Mwai Kumwenda held her own against the Diamonds defensive duo of Sharni Layton and April Brandley on her way to a 33-goal haul from 35 attempts. Shooting partner Tegan Philip made plenty of long range shots in her 27 goals.

Magpies goal shooter Caitlin Thwaites top-scored for the match with 43 from 47 attempts but missed a couple of shots under pressure in the dying minutes of the tightly-contested game.