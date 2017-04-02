Waratahs vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The ladder-leading Crusaders will make the trip across the ditch with an unbeaten record this week to take on a Waratahs side fresh off a comeback win over the Rebels. Catch all the live scores, highlights and Super Rugby action on The Roar from 4:05pm (AEST).
A blistering second half from the Tahs last week saw them sneak past the Rebels in a 32-25 thriller, scoring two tries in the dying minutes to steal the win from the jaws of defeat after being trounced in the opening 40 minutes.
It was a much-needed win for the 2014 Champions who moved up to second place in a tight Australian Conference, behind only the Brumbies who sit on top thanks to three bonus points.
Oddly enough, the Waratahs are the only side in the whole competition without any bonus points this season.
Coming off a string of three losses in a row, the Rebels win will no doubt be a confidence-booster for the home side leading into today’s matchup, however, they’re coming up against possibly the toughest competition of them all at the moment, the Crusaders.
The Crusaders are the only side in the competition who are undefeated having played every round so far this season.
After a string of sensational comeback wins, they were allowed to flex their offensive muscle last week against the Force, brushing aside a shaky opening to the game to pile on seven tries in a 45-17 victory.
Team News
Coach Daryl Gibson has been forced to change his backline around once again with Bernard Foley being ruled out after just one game back for the Tahs due to his recurring concussion issues.
Young gun Mack Mason has been brought into the flyhalf role for his Super Rugby debut in Foley’s place.
Elsewhere along the backline, Israel Folau has been moved into the centres after a brief return to fullback last week. The move to outside centre will accommodate for Rob Horne, who has been ruled out with a hamstring niggle.
Olympic Sevens player Cam Clark has been brought in at fullback for his first start in place of Folau.
For the Crusaders, coach Scott Robertson has made four changes to his scrum in an altered pack.
Whetu Douglas moves in at No.8. Jordan Taufua will replace Scott Barrett at blindside flanker with Barrett being shifted across into the second row.
Joe Moody is the final change, being brought back into the run on side at loosehead prop.
Prediction
While the Waratahs might be on a high after last week’s comeback win, they were still completely outclassed in the first half, and you simply can’t put in less than 100 per cent against the Crusaders right now and expect to win.
The Crusaders have made a habit out of playing the whole 80 minutes to get their results and the Waratahs simply haven’t shown enough this season to match that.
Despite playing away from home, the Crusaders should be able to add to their unbeaten streak.
Crusaders to win by 12
5:15pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:15pm | ! Report
54′
Crusaders running it up on the Tahs 10 metre line. The home side give away a penalty and that’s going to hurt them after such a roll in the last five minutes.
Waratahs – 22
Crusaders – 26
5:14pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:14pm | ! Report
53′
The conversion from the sideline is a miss, leaving the deficit at an awkward 4 points.
Waratahs – 22
Crusaders – 26
5:14pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:14pm | ! Report
52′
TRY WARATAHS!!!
Take a bow Naiyaravoro!!
Kelleway finds a little room down the right wing, giving it off to the big man down the sideline from 40 metres out. He shapes up the fullback, looking for support on the inside, but he wraps the ball under the wing and just steam rolls a hapless Havili who was simply a road bump.
The big boppa bumps off another close to the line and crosses over.
Waratahs – 22
Crusaders – 26
5:14pm
Rugby Tragic said | 5:14pm | ! Report
C’mon Tahs!… one more!! lol
5:14pm
taylorman said | 5:14pm | ! Report
Woooooooah! That’s better! Awesome run.
5:13pm
Rugby Tragic said | 5:13pm | ! Report
Wooo Hooo Kafer was right… game on! … take that!….
5:13pm
soapit said | 5:13pm | ! Report
makes a difference when you stick ur tackles
5:13pm
eagleJack said | 5:13pm | ! Report
Like watching the u9s when TN runs!
5:12pm
AntsRANT said | 5:12pm | ! Report
24 missed tackles at halftime now sitting on 34 after that effort.
Tahs need to stop panicking and kicking the ball away. Keep things structured and mount a breakout operation from your own half.
I’m yet to see the Crusaders kick the ball back.
RUN IT and keep the BALL IN HAND!
5:11pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:11pm | ! Report
51′
Turned over off the kickoff and the Saders win it back. They look to move it out to the right wing where they’ve done so much damage today… but the Tahs wrap it up in the ruck and win the penalty.
Very nice counter rucking.
Waratahs – 17
Crusaders – 26