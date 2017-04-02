Waratahs vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The ladder-leading Crusaders will make the trip across the ditch with an unbeaten record this week to take on a Waratahs side fresh off a comeback win over the Rebels. Catch all the live scores, highlights and Super Rugby action on The Roar from 4:05pm (AEST).

A blistering second half from the Tahs last week saw them sneak past the Rebels in a 32-25 thriller, scoring two tries in the dying minutes to steal the win from the jaws of defeat after being trounced in the opening 40 minutes.

It was a much-needed win for the 2014 Champions who moved up to second place in a tight Australian Conference, behind only the Brumbies who sit on top thanks to three bonus points.

Oddly enough, the Waratahs are the only side in the whole competition without any bonus points this season.

Coming off a string of three losses in a row, the Rebels win will no doubt be a confidence-booster for the home side leading into today’s matchup, however, they’re coming up against possibly the toughest competition of them all at the moment, the Crusaders.

The Crusaders are the only side in the competition who are undefeated having played every round so far this season.

After a string of sensational comeback wins, they were allowed to flex their offensive muscle last week against the Force, brushing aside a shaky opening to the game to pile on seven tries in a 45-17 victory.

Team News

Coach Daryl Gibson has been forced to change his backline around once again with Bernard Foley being ruled out after just one game back for the Tahs due to his recurring concussion issues.

Young gun Mack Mason has been brought into the flyhalf role for his Super Rugby debut in Foley’s place.

Elsewhere along the backline, Israel Folau has been moved into the centres after a brief return to fullback last week. The move to outside centre will accommodate for Rob Horne, who has been ruled out with a hamstring niggle.

Olympic Sevens player Cam Clark has been brought in at fullback for his first start in place of Folau.

For the Crusaders, coach Scott Robertson has made four changes to his scrum in an altered pack.

Whetu Douglas moves in at No.8. Jordan Taufua will replace Scott Barrett at blindside flanker with Barrett being shifted across into the second row.

Joe Moody is the final change, being brought back into the run on side at loosehead prop.

Prediction

While the Waratahs might be on a high after last week’s comeback win, they were still completely outclassed in the first half, and you simply can’t put in less than 100 per cent against the Crusaders right now and expect to win.

The Crusaders have made a habit out of playing the whole 80 minutes to get their results and the Waratahs simply haven’t shown enough this season to match that.

Despite playing away from home, the Crusaders should be able to add to their unbeaten streak.

Crusaders to win by 12