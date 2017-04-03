AFL Team of the Week: Round 2

Eddy gets a bounce from the footy Gods for first AFL goal

Some superstar performances from the movers and shakers in the AFL defined a dramatic Round 2, while some of the league’s little known players also showed their worth. Welcome to the AFL Team of the Week for Round 2.

Backs

Back Pocket – Dylan Roberton (St Kilda)

The slick defender returned to his old stomping ground at Domain Stadium to take on West Coast and he performed admirably, amassing 26 disposals at 73 per cent efficiency, while also taking eight marks and laying three tackles.

Full Back – Robbie Tarrant (North Melbourne)

After having his colours lowered last week by two-time Coleman Medallist Josh Kennedy, Robbie Tarrant took on Geelong forward Tom Hawkins in what turned out to be an entertaining duel.

The Syd Barker Medal winner had 28 possessions and hauled in nine grabs, while Hawkins slotted four majors, two of which came when he was one-out with Scott Thompson.

Back Pocket – Phil Davis (Greater Western Sydney)

The Giants’ co-skipper had the tough task of manning Gold Coast colossus Tom Lynch, but Davis performed his role to perfection.

The former Crow kept Lynch to just two behinds, his first goalless game since Round 14, 2015, while Davis had 15 touches and took five marks.

Half Back – Christian Salem (Melbourne)

A first-round draft pick, Christian Salem has struggled for continuity in his footy since making his debut in 2014, however he put in a career-best performance on Sunday against Carlton at the MCG.

The smooth-moving Salem had 31 disposals, 10 of them contested, at 77 per cent efficiency, while he took seven marks, laid three tackles and kicked a goal.

Centre Half Back – Daniel Talia (Adelaide)

The star defender kept Hawthorn captain Jarryd Roughead under wraps on Saturday afternoon, restricting him to two goals while gaining 20 disposals and taking eight grabs.

Half Back – Elliot Yeo (West Coast)

Continued on from his good form last week, patrolling the West Coast backline and midfield with 13 marks and gathering 25 touches at 83 per cent efficiency.

Middle

Wing – Dayne Beams (Brisbane Lions)

The Lions’ skipper had another superb performance on Saturday night, this time in a losing side. He gathered 33 possessions at 78 per cent efficiency and slotted two goals.

Beams was a key mover in Brisbane’s third quarter fightback, and his health remains pivotal to Chris Fagan’s success as coach.

Centre – Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

The young gun had another outstanding week and could very well be leading the Brownlow Medal after two rounds.

The Murray Bushrangers product amassed 34 touches, nearly half of them contested, took seven marks, laid nine tackles and won five clearances.

Wing – Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

In the Grand Final rematch on Friday night, Marcus Bontempelli was quiet in the first half, grabbing just nine touches.

It was in the third and final quarters that ‘the Bont’ fired up, finishing with 30 possessions, 12 of them contested, at 83 per cent efficiency, five clearances, four marks, seven tackles and two goals.

It was a simply sublime performance from a star player of our game.

Forward

Half Forward – Shaun Higgins (North Melbourne)

Was the key architect of North Melbourne’s on-field dominance through most of the first three quarters on Sunday against Geelong.

The former Bulldog was silky through the midfield, finishing with 27 disposals, four marks, seven tackles and thumping through two classy goals.

Centre Half Forward – Jeremy Cameron (Greater Western Sydney)

Enjoyed a day out feasting on the hapless Gold Coast defence on Saturday evening, finishing with 15 disposals (all of them by foot), 12 grabs and six goals.

Half Forward – Robbie Gray (Port Adelaide)

Put in one of the best individual performances you will ever see on Sunday night against Fremantle, helping himself to 30 possessions, 14 of them contested, taking seven marks and slotting six goals without a miss.

Clearly the best player in South Australia and will be the key to victory in the much-anticipated Showdown next Saturday night.

Forward Pocket – Daniel Menzel (Geelong)

With the Cats struggling to get on top of the Kangaroos, Daniel Menzel was valuable for Geelong up forward, booting four majors from eight marks and 14 touches.

Full Forward – Sam Reid (Sydney)

The forgotten forward has made an outstanding start to the 2017 season, backing up from his three-goal performance last Saturday against Port Adelaide.

Reid had the same amount of goals on the board in the first quarter against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, with the tall forward finishing with six majors from 15 disposals and five marks.

Forward Pocket – Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)

Another forward who is sitting pretty in the upper reaches of the Coleman Medal, Orazio Fantasia (or ‘Razzle Dazzle’) had an outstanding game on Saturday night against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Fantasia picked up 13 touches, took five marks, laid four tackles and booted five goals. It has been a remarkable rise from the young Don to become one of the league’s best small forwards.

Followers

Ruckman – Sam Jacobs (Adelaide)

Big Sauce had it all his own way on Saturday afternoon against Hawthorn, giving his midfielders first use for majority of the day and playing a big role in the Crows notching their first win over the Hawks since 2011.

Jacobs won 43 hitouts, amassed 15 touches, hauled in six grabs and kicked a goal in a commanding display.

Ruck Rover – Dylan Shiel (Greater Western Sydney)

The Rolls-Royce in the GWS midfield, Shiel was on fire against the Suns on Saturday, grabbing 28 disposals, 18 of them contested, winning 10 clearances and kicking a fantastic goal on the run in the first quarter.

Rover – Rory Sloane (Adelaide)

The heart and soul of the Adelaide midfield, Sloane was a human wrecking ball against the Hawks on Saturday with 25 touches, 15 of them contested, eight clearances, six marks, a massive 15 tackles and a goal.

Watching Sloane and Ollie Wines go head-to-head next Saturday night is simply must-watch.

Interchange

Luke Shuey (West Coast)

Was at his dynamic best on Saturday night when a lot of his teammates were crumbling under St Kilda’s pressure. Shuey finished with 30 possessions, four marks, 11 tackles and a couple of goals.

Trent Cotchin (Richmond)

The Tigers’ skipper set the tone early, kicking the first goal of the match before going on to amass 26 disposals. He ended with two goals and also seven grabs.

Oliver Wines (Port Adelaide)

Is at the absolute top of his game at the moment, with Wines enjoying a fine performance against the Dockers on Sunday evening.

He gathered 31 touches, 19 of them contested, while he took five marks, laid four tackles and booted two goals.

Matthew Wright (Carlton)

The former Crow put in one of his better games on Sunday against Melbourne, picking up 21 disposals at 85 per cent efficiency, taking seven marks and booting three goals.

Emergencies

Stefan Martin (Brisbane Lions)

The big Lion helped bring the Lions off the canvas and back into the game on Saturday night, gathering 23 possessions and winning 42 hitouts. He also won eight clearances and took five marks.

Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

The Brownlow Medallist had a bit to contend with in the game against North Melbourne on Sunday, but he lifted considerably in the second half to power his side to a thrilling victory.

Dangerfield finished with 37 disposals, a huge 25 of them contested, 11 clearances, seven marks, six tackles and a goal. Didn’t use the ball well at the best of times, which cost him his spot in the 22 of this team.

Jake Lloyd (Sydney)

Has enjoyed a strong start to the season in comparison to some of his teammates, finishing Friday night’s entertaining encounter with 34 touches at 84 per cent efficiency, four marks and three tackles.

On paper

FB: Dylan Roberton (St Kilda), Robbie Tarrant (North Melbourne), Phil Davis (Greater Western Sydney)

HB: Christian Salem (Melbourne), Daniel Talia (Adelaide), Elliott Yeo (West Coast)

C: Dayne Beams (Brisbane Lions), Clayton Oliver (Melbourne), Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

HF: Shaun Higgins (North Melbourne), Jeremy Cameron (Greater Western Sydney), Robbie Gray (Port Adelaide)

FF: Daniel Menzel (Geelong), Sam Reid (Sydney), Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)

R: Sam Jacobs (Adelaide), Dylan Shiel (Greater Western Sydney), Rory Sloane (Adelaide)

I/C: Luke Shuey (West Coast), Trent Cotchin (Richmond), Oliver Wines (Port Adelaide), Matthew Wright (Carlton)

EMG: Stefan Martin (Brisbane Lions), Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong), Jake Lloyd (Sydney)

By team

Adelaide: Talia, Jacobs, Sloane (3)

Brisbane: Beams (1)

Carlton: Wright (1)

Collingwood: Nil (0)

Essendon: Fantasia (1)

Fremantle: Nil (0)

Geelong: Menzel (1)

Gold Coast: Nil (0)

Greater Western Sydney: Davis, Cameron, Shiel (3)

Hawthorn: Nil (0)

Melbourne: Salem, Oliver (2)

North Melbourne: Tarrant, Higgins (2)

Port Adelaide: Gray, Wines (2)

Richmond: Cotchin (1)

St Kilda: Roberton (1)

Sydney: Reid (1)

West Coast: Yeo, Shuey (2)

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli (1)