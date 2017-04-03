Arsenal vs Manchester City: Premier League live scores, blog

Arsenal will be looking to put a horror run behind them when they host Manchester City. Join The Roar from 1am AEST for live scores and commentary.

It’s tough times for Arsenal, with more and more fans turning on manager Arsene Wenger, and a string of poor results seeing them go from title contenders to being out of the top four.

The Gunners are coming off a 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion, in a match that saw planes carry banners with NO CONTRACT #WENGER OUT written om them.

Wenger’s future isn’t the only one that is in doubt at Arsenal, with star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil also unsure whether or not they will stay in North London.

Wenger has never finished outside of the top four, or behind Tottenham Hotspur, but at this stage of the season both those things seem like they are more than likely.

Arsenal still have the FA Cup to look forward to, and also a good record against City. The Gunners have managed to remain unbeaten at home against the Citizens in 18 of their past 19 home games.

Manchester City are coming off poor results of their own, first getting knocked out of the Champions League by AS Monaco despite a two-goal advantage going into the second leg, the being held to a 1-all draw with Liverpool at home.

Catching Chelsea at the top of the table may seem an almost impossible task at the moment, and the Citizen’s Champions League spot for the next season is also not guaranteed.

This is a game that both sides are desperate to win both for very similar, and very different reasons.

Wenger’s job is in severe jeopardy, and the Gunners will be desperate to claw closer to the four. City are looking to secure a spot in European competition and brush Arsenal’s attempts to be in the running once again.

The last time these two sides faced off was last December. Theo Walcott’s early goal was cancelled out by two second half goals via Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, as Manchester City went on to win 2-1 at home.

Prediction

Manchester City have looked uneasy in defence, however Arsenal have been struggling everywhere, both on and off the pitch. Ozil’s return from injury may boost the Gunners, but only if he ‘shows up’ this time around.

Arsenal have had some time off to recuperate, but their current form and style has been horrid. The Gunners may be able to salvage a draw, but at this stage it looks like it’s the Citizen’s game to win.

Arsenal 1 – 2 Manchester City

Join The Roar from 1am AEST for live scores and commentary.