BREAKING: Ivan Cleary officially announced as new Wests Tigers Coach

The Wests Tigers have named their fifth coach in as many years, recruiting former Panthers and Warriors coach Ivan Cleary to replace Jason Taylor in the top job.
Cleary will guide the struggling Tigers through the remainder of the 2017 season in what is a three-and-a-half-year deal, which will run until the end of 2020.
“This is a great opportunity to join a club with a lot of potential,” said Cleary. “I look forward to getting to work with the playing group and coaching staff.
“The Wests Tigers are a huge brand with a strong Membership base and a lot of supporters and I look forward to getting stuck in over the coming weeks.
“Day one is today and from here we start working on improving, we’ll do a lot of exploring and analysis on how things work at Wests Tigers and how the people within the club work. We need to decide as a group what we want to be and go about achieving this.
“I can’t wait to get to work here. It’s no secret that I’ve missed it, this is a fresh start for me and I’m committed to seeing this club reach its potential and to be the success that I know it can be.”
Cleary will take over from Andrew Webster, who has been standing in as interim head coach since the sacking of Taylor two weeks ago. Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe thanked Webster for his efforts in the past two rounds.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew Webster for the way that he carried himself over the last few weeks,” said Pascoe. “He did a terrific job during a difficult time, with the way that he conducted himself a true demonstration of his character.”
Cleary began his coaching career younger than most as a fresh-faced 35-year-old barely three years out of retirement as a player.
He took the reigns of the New Zealand Warriors back in 2006, holding onto the job for six years before a switch to the Penrith Panthers, a club his son currently plays for.
He has spent the last 12 months out of the game after being replaced at Penrith by Anthony Griffin following a string of tough results that saw them miss out on the finals.
Cleary has coached 249 games at the top level thus far, winning 121 and losing 125 with three draws to round it out.
Interestingly, in January, Cleary was appointed as the head coach of Lebanon for the upcoming rugby league World Cup held in Australian and New Zealand later this year.
There is no word as of yet on whether or not the new appointment at the Tigers will affect his role with Lebanon Rugby League.
Outgoing coach Jason Taylor was given the axe after a poor start to the season, coming under fire from the fans over the past 12 months for a lack of finals footy and the treatment of cult hero Robbie Farah.
Another defeat on Sunday at the hands of the Dragons has left the Tigers reeling with four losses on the trot before the Cleary announcement.
They currently sit dead last on the competition ladder with one win to their name, holding the unenviable mark of scoring the fewest points in the league as well as conceding the most points of all 16 teams.
April 3rd 2017 @ 4:04pm
Jay said | April 3rd 2017 @ 4:04pm | ! Report
Breaking news indeed!
April 3rd 2017 @ 4:09pm
NQC Vincent Hugh said | April 3rd 2017 @ 4:09pm | ! Report
I think this is good for both parties.
April 3rd 2017 @ 4:27pm
KingCowboy said | April 3rd 2017 @ 4:27pm | ! Report
Hey Vinnie, hopefully this can be a fresh start for the club. The board needs to stick by him and stop being so weak. No more player power rubbish. Ivan should be in charge and actually be allowed to finish his contract. Cows are my team but I can’t stand when I see other clubs being run badly and that is the Tigers at the moment.
April 3rd 2017 @ 4:40pm
Will Sinclair said | April 3rd 2017 @ 4:40pm | ! Report
I don’t think it’s too early to call him the greatest coach in the history of the NRL, and the most important signing in the history of the Wests Tigers.
April 3rd 2017 @ 4:56pm
bear54 said | April 3rd 2017 @ 4:56pm | ! Report
The Definition of Optimism: A Wests Tigers coach signing a multi-year contract.
April 3rd 2017 @ 5:26pm
Sean said | April 3rd 2017 @ 5:26pm | ! Report
Same could be said for the Warriors, Knights, Manly,Penrith… Or any club for that matter.
April 3rd 2017 @ 5:28pm
Joe said | April 3rd 2017 @ 5:28pm | ! Report
Great move by the West Tigers to sign Cleary. I think he will make a big difference to this Tigers team and also in the coming years to the way the Tigers play. I have great admiration for what Cleary has achieved so far as a coach with the Warriors…pretty much the only coach to have any level of success with them and also the Panthers who had wretched run with injuries during his tenure but still were a very competitive outfit. People may say he still has the same cattle that JT had to deal with but I think a good coach will bring out the best in his players. Cleary will bring out the best in the players that want to play for the Tigers and hopefully if he gets the backing from the top and going by his example at Penrith he won’t be afraid to let players go regardless of how long they’ve been at the club.