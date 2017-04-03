Meet Clyde Rathbone and Craig Wing at a FUTURE OF SPORT event by The Roar and Samsung

Clyde Rathbone is one of the special guests attending our exclusive 'Future of Sport' event (AAP Image/Lukas Coch).

Love your rugby? And your NRL? Well, we have the perfect event for you. We’re inviting all our readers to an exclusive Roar event with Samsung’s QLED Live experience in Sydney this Sunday, April 9.

You’ll start the morning by going on a journey following the path of light through the quantum dot to incredible colour to showcase Samsung’s brand new QLED TV.

This high-tech demonstration will be followed by an expert panel.

Hosted by local comedian and MC, Sam McCool, the expert panel including former Wallaby Clyde Rathbone and former rugby league and rugby star Craig Wing will discuss ‘The Future of Sport in Australia.’

Other guests include leading rugby league coach Brian Smith and Roar expert Mary Konstantopoulos.

You’ll get the opportunity to mingle with these legends and ask questions of the panel.

There’s also the chance to win a brand new Samsung QLED TV. Trust us, you WILL want one!

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

If you’d like to attend, please RSVP via this link. And be sure to tell a mate (or two) to RSVP as well.

THE FUTURE OF SPORT: An event by The Roar and Samsung

DATE AND TIME

Sunday, April 9 2017

10:00 am – 2:00 pm AEST

LOCATION

COMMUNE Waterloo

901 Bourke Street

Waterloo, NSW 2017