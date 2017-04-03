The side Australia must take to the Champions Trophy

Wicketkeeper's nightmare as Adam Zampa gets one to take off

After a hard-fought series against India, Australian cricket takes its annual two-month hiatus for the IPL. International cricket will return in June, with the Champions Trophy taking place in England.

Australia will be one of the favourites to take out the trophy, but in order to do so will need to put together the right squad. This is the side they should take to england for the one-day tournament.

David Warner

Warner comes into the tournament following a disappointing Test series in India and will be looking to replicate his outstanding ODI form that he displayed over the summer.

Tim Paine

Paine has been in good form at domestic level in short-form cricket over the past few seasons, averaging over 40 in each of the past four domestic one-day competitions. He is also a far more reliable gloveman than incumbent Matthew Wade.

Steve Smith

An easy pick, Smith was in excellent ODI form this summer, scoring two centuries and two fifties.

Peter Handscomb

While Handscomb has been an important part of the Test squad since making his debut in November, he has also performed at ODI level when given the chance. He has experience playing County cricket and provides the squad with a reserve wicketkeeper.

Travis Head

2016-17 was a standout summer for Head, who made his maiden ODI hundred, along with four of fifties in the green and gold.

Glenn Maxwell

After making his maiden Test century, Maxwell will be hoping to continue his good run of form in England.

Marcus Stoinis

After an outstanding performance in New Zealand, Marcus Stoinis will be hoping for a long run in the ODI team.

Mitchell Starc

Starc is one of the best fast bowlers in the world, hopefully he can recover from his injury, a stress fracture in his foot, in time for the tournament.

Pat Cummins

Cummins has been extremely useful since returning from his injury, looking dangerous throughout his two Tests in India.

Adam Zampa

Since making his debut last year, Adam Zampa has become one of the best short-form bowlers in the world.

Josh Hazlewood

Has been a consistent member of the ODI team over the past few years.

The reserves

James Faulkner

Faulkner is very good death bowler, who comes in handy with the bat as well.

Cameron Valente

Had an outstanding Matador Cup as the joint leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets, all the while averaging 32 with the bat.

Moises Henriques

Had an excellent Matador Cup, making 414 runs at an average of 69.

Cameron White

White was the leading run-scorer in the Matador Cup with 457 runs at 76.